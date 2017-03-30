Leonardo chooses U.S. location to build T-100 plane



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017



Leonardo will build its T-100 aircraft in the United States if the company wins the U.S. Air Force's T-X trainer replacement competition.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Italian aerospace manufacturer said it will work on the pending contract at its facility in Alabama. Company officials say the move will help create jobs in the country in addition to providing the Air Force with a next-generation trainer.

"Building the T-100 aircraft in Alabama will create American jobs while providing the Air Force with the world's best trainer," Leonardo's William J. Lynn said. "We believe that consolidating the T-100 integrator and airframe manufacturer under one roof streamlines the proposal's management and our bid will deliver the best value for money to the U.S. Air Force."

Leonardo is awarded the contract, and the work will be performed by the company's U.S.-based subsidiary, Leonardo DRS. The company initially planned to collaborate with Raytheon for the competition, but terminated the partnership in January.

Leonardo DRS officially offered the T-100 to replace the Air Force's aging Northrop Talon T-38 trainer in February.

"The T-100 features an embedded training system, fifth-generation cockpit, open system architecture and in-flight refueling capability and is designed to receive mission-focused next-generation enhancements to meet the demanding requirements by the U.S. Air Force," Leonardo CEO Mauro Moretti explained.

