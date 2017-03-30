Leonardo chooses U.S. location to build T-100 plane

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017
Leonardo will build its T-100 aircraft in the United States if the company wins the U.S. Air Force's T-X trainer replacement competition.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Italian aerospace manufacturer said it will work on the pending contract at its facility in Alabama. Company officials say the move will help create jobs in the country in addition to providing the Air Force with a next-generation trainer.
"Building the T-100 aircraft in Alabama will create American jobs while providing the Air Force with the world's best trainer," Leonardo's William J. Lynn said. "We believe that consolidating the T-100 integrator and airframe manufacturer under one roof streamlines the proposal's management and our bid will deliver the best value for money to the U.S. Air Force."
Leonardo is awarded the contract, and the work will be performed by the company's U.S.-based subsidiary, Leonardo DRS. The company initially planned to collaborate with Raytheon for the competition, but terminated the partnership in January.
Leonardo DRS officially offered the T-100 to replace the Air Force's aging Northrop Talon T-38 trainer in February.
"The T-100 features an embedded training system, fifth-generation cockpit, open system architecture and in-flight refueling capability and is designed to receive mission-focused next-generation enhancements to meet the demanding requirements by the U.S. Air Force," Leonardo CEO Mauro Moretti explained.
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
Leonardo of Italy reports that Pakistan has signed a new order for additional AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engine helicopters. The aircraft will be used for utility, search-and-rescue, and emergency medical operations. The exact number of the medium-lift helicopters to be delivered beginning next year and the value of the contract was not disclosed. AgustaWestland, maker of t ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement