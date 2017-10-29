L3 to provide enhanced MUMT-X capability for Apache helicopters



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 29, 2017



L3 Technologies has received a production contract for the U.S. Army's MUMT-X program for Apache attack helicopters, the company reported on Monday.

The Manned/Unmanned Teaming-eXpanded Capabilities helicopter program is for the teaming of communications and data between manned and unmanned aircraft.

MUMT-X provides the Apache AH-64E with such a capability that is more robust, lighter and less expensive than the original Unmanned Aircraft System control system.

"Our performance on the MUMT-X development program illustrates our commitment to providing innovative technology that meets the needs of the warfighter," Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's president and chief operating officer, said in a press release. "This contract award continues L3's long-term support of the Apache program and exemplifies our dedication to delivering transformational capabilities."

The production contract, worth $97 million, follows L3's completion of a 2015 MUMT-X communications upgrade contract for systems for high-speed transmissions of wideband video and data.

Under the contract, L3 will provide Apache MUMT-X above-rotor Unmanned Aerial System Receive technology solutions to support MUMT operations and air-to-air-to-ground line-of-sight data links.

The work will be performed by L3 CS-West, a division of L3 Technologies for high-performance networks.

