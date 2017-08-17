Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
L3 receives contract for Kuwaiti KC-130J work
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017


L3 Vertex Aerospace is being awarded an $8.9 million contract to provide Kuwait with maintenance and logistics on the KC-130J Hercules tanker aircraft, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The contract applies toward equipment and logistical support for three KC-130J tankers operated by Kuwait and falls under foreign military sales funding guidelines. The contract is expected to expire in August 2022.

The KC-130J Hercules tanker is designed for mid-air refueling of military aircraft to extend their range and loitering time.

It is based on the original C-130 Hercules, a prop-driven cargo plane that has been in service with upgrades since 1954. The C-130 has been widely exported around the world and has been produced in many variants including cargo, gunship and refueling roles.

The KC-130J is capable of strike actions using the Harvest Hawk weapons pod. Harvest Hawk is a surveillance, intelligence and targeting unit that gives the KC-130J the ability to launch laser-guided Hellfire and Griffin missiles.

AEROSPACE
Search on for five missing in US Army chopper crash
 Washington (AFP) Aug 17, 2017
 Military aircraft were searching the seas off Hawaii for five crewmembers of a US Army helicopter that went missing earlier in the week, the Army said Thursday. The UH-60 helicopter was reported missing while conducting a night-time training exercise Tuesday evening off the island of Oahu. It had been taking part in a mission with another helicopter when it disappeared from radio and vis ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
AEROSPACE
New thruster design increases efficiency for future spaceflight

 Russia's S7 group plans to resume Zenit launches from Sea Launch platform

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 SpaceX Sets August 14 Launch Date for Next US Resupply Mission to ISS
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit
AEROSPACE
Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

 India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll
AEROSPACE
Air Force tests new radar receivers for rescue helicopters

 Lockheed Martin integrates first modernized A2100 satellite

 Marine Corps testing mobile 3D printing lab

 Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Deep-sea animals eating plastic fibers from clothing
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement