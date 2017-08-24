Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
L-3 receives $173M contract for T-45 trainer testing
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 24, 2017


L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace is receiving a $173 million contract for depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering for flight testing of the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The contract includes aircraft systems and support equipment for the testing and evaluation of the T-45. The work will primarily take place at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, and Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss., with an expected completion date of September 2018.

Much of the Navy's T-45 fleet was grounded for nearly a month in March and April after multiple reports of physiological and hypoxia-like symptoms during operation of the aircraft. After the ban was lifted, instructors were restricted to flying under 10,000 in the aircraft to avoid using its On Board Oxygen Generation System.

The Navy has still been unable to determine the cause of the problems but are using improved sensors and modified oxygen masks as a stop-gap measure.

The Navy has been struggling with oxygen system issues that have led to multiple groundings of aircraft, including the T-45 and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and been connected to four deaths. The Navy is still investigating the cause of the problems but has not released information on them.

The T-45 Goshawk is a tandem-seat training jet capable of aircraft carrier operations. It is a U.S. Navy version of the British Aerospace Hawk aircraft and is used by both the Navy and Marine Corps for pilot training. Variants of the aircraft have been in use since 1991.

AEROSPACE
Lockheed Martin receives $427.1M for F-35 production
 Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017
 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is receiving a $427.1 million order against an existing contract for ancillary and pilot flight equipment for F-35 Lightning II production, the Department of Defense announced on Monday. The equipment will go toward low-rate Lot 11 F-35 construction for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and foreign military participants in the program. The work will prim ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 System tests prepare Orion for deep space exploration

 An era of continuous space communications of with TDRS

 NASA launches latest TDRS communications satellite
AEROSPACE
Equipment for Angara heavy-class rocket arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome

 Soyuz-2 Rocket to Arrive at Vostochny on September 20 for November Launch

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 New thruster design increases efficiency for future spaceflight
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit
AEROSPACE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

 India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan
AEROSPACE
Army developing video game to aid weapons prototyping efforts

 Defeating cyberattacks on 3-D printers

 Understanding brittle crack behaviors to design stronger materials

 Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Tidally locked exoplanets may be more common than previously thought
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement