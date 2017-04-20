Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Kazakhstan buys two more Airbus C295 aircraft
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017


Airbus Defense and Space will sell two additional C295 military airlifters to the government of Kazakhstan, the aerospace contractor announced on Thursday.

In addition to the aircraft, the contract also includes deliveries for spares and a support package. The company says the deal complies with a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties in 2012.

Once delivered, Kazakhstan's defense force will have a total of eight C295 planes in its fleet.

The C295 is a multirole transport aircraft in the light and medium segment. It can perform armed and ground intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations using a multi-mission radar. The plane can also be modified to carry weapons.

Other configurations for the aircraft include airborne early warning, aerial refueling, medical evacuation and VIP transport variants.

AEROSPACE
One killed in US military helicopter crash in Maryland
 Washington (AFP) April 17, 2017
 A crewmember was killed and two others injured when a US Army helicopter crashed at a golf course in the US state of Maryland on Monday, officials said. The UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a routine training flight when it crashed onto the golf course in St Mary's County in southern Maryland outside Washington. The military initially described the incident as a "hard landing" but photos p ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
US giant Discovery plans huge Costa Rica eco-resort

 Russian, American two-man crew blasts off to ISS

 You Say Tomato, I Say Tomatosphere: ISS Science to the Classroom

 Two Russians, one American land back on Earth from ISS
AEROSPACE
Russia and US woo Brazil, hope to use advantageous base for space launches

 Creation of carrier rocket for Baiterek Space Complex to cost Russia $500Mln

 Dream Chaser to use Europe's next-generation docking system

 Europe's largest sounding rocket launched from Esrange
AEROSPACE
NASA's MAVEN reveals Mars has metal in its atmosphere

 Opportunity Mars rover on the way to Perseverance Valley

 Chile desert combed for clues to life on Mars

 Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head
AEROSPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
AEROSPACE
Commercial Space Operators To Canada: "We're Here, and We can Help"

 Antenna Innovation Benefits the Government Customer

 Ukraine in talks with ESA to become member

 BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science
AEROSPACE
Space debris problem getting worse, say scientists

 France's Melenchon returns with campaigning hologram

 Waste Cadets: space plans mean more space junk, harder space exploration

 SSL completes agreement to partner with DARPA on satellite servicing
AEROSPACE
Science fiction horror wriggles into reality with discovery of giant sulfur-powered shipworm

 Earth-Sized 'Tatooine' Planets Could Be Habitable

 Deep-sea animals make their own light

 'Smart' cephalopods trade off genome evolution for prolific RNA editing
AEROSPACE
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement