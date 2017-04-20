Kazakhstan buys two more Airbus C295 aircraft

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017
Airbus Defense and Space will sell two additional C295 military airlifters to the government of Kazakhstan, the aerospace contractor announced on Thursday.
In addition to the aircraft, the contract also includes deliveries for spares and a support package. The company says the deal complies with a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties in 2012.
Once delivered, Kazakhstan's defense force will have a total of eight C295 planes in its fleet.
The C295 is a multirole transport aircraft in the light and medium segment. It can perform armed and ground intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations using a multi-mission radar. The plane can also be modified to carry weapons.
Other configurations for the aircraft include airborne early warning, aerial refueling, medical evacuation and VIP transport variants.
