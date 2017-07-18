Kaman renews deal to make H-60 helicopter cockpits



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017



Kaman Aerospace Corporation has signed a five-year contract with Sikorsky outlining the pricing and conditions for manufacturing H-60 helicopter cockpits.

The deal, which is in line with the Department of Defense MY IX H-60 procurement authorization, takes effect in 2018, Kaman announced on Monday.

Kaman, a subsidiary of Lockeed Martin, has made cockpits for UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M MEDEVAC model cockpits for Sikorsky since 2004.

Under the new agreement, Kaman will continue work on the cockpits, including final assembly. It will also conduct detail metal part manufacturing, and procurement of wiring harnesses, composite parts, hardware, flight control mechanisms, and other H-60 cockpit associated parts.

The company will also will be responsible for procuring and installing specified flight safety items.

"We are very pleased to extend our relationship with Sikorsky for another five years," Neal Keating, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Kaman Corporation, Kaman Aerospace's parent company, said in a press release. "Sikorsky is a longstanding customer and we are proud of the confidence they have placed in us as a key supplier on the H-60 program.

"Kaman is honored to be Sikorsky's primary supplier of American made H-60 cockpits in support of U.S. Armed Forces and allied militaries around the world."

