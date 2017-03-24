Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
KC-46 tanker modernization program facing delays: GAO
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017


European forces conduct aerial refueling training
Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017 - Air forces from Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands began conducting air-to-air refueling exercises with tanker aircraft.

The European Air-to-Air Refueling Training, or EART 2017, is an annual training event performed to improve tanker performance during combat missions. This year's exercises are hosted by the Netherlands.

According to the European Defense Agency, the event aims to bolster tanker crew experience and enhance international cooperation and interoperability between the forces.

The EDA has identified European air-to-air refueling performance as a problem, citing recent operations in Libya, Mali and Kosovo. During those missions, European pilots relied heavily on U.S. assets to stay in the air.

To alleviate this capability gap, the EDA is encouraging partner forces to optimize asset use, increase overall air-to-air refueling capacity and reduce fleet fragmentation.

EART 2017 will be hosted at the Dutch air force base in Eindhoven from March 26 to April 7.

The U.S. Air Force's KC-46 tanker modernization program could be facing additional delays, according to a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

In a 26-page report, GAO notes the project has experienced fewer engineering changes than expected, and the cost has fallen by 14 percent, or $7.3 billion. The agency adds, however, that the program is still falling behind schedule.

"The aircraft is projected to meet all performance capabilities. However, Boeing experienced some problems developing the aircraft," GAO said in its report.

Boeing, the prime contractor for the project, plans to deliver 18 tankers to the Air Force by Oct. 14, 2018. Deliveries are slated for 14 months later than initially planed.

GAO adds flight tests delays could further push back deliveries.

The KC-46 modernization program aims to replace a third of the Air Force's aging KC-135 tankers. The branch says the effort will provide enhanced cargo capacity and improved aerial refueling capabilities to support the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies.

Program leaders expect to field 179 aircraft once the modernization is complete.

AEROSPACE
U.S. Navy orders 126 helmet systems for MH-60 aircraft
 Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017
 The U.S. Navy placed a $49.8 million order with Elbit Systems for the delivery of 126 helmet display tracker systems associated with MH-60 aircraft. According to the Navy, the helmet display tracker systems enhance situational awareness and targeting capabilities for Seahawk pilots and co-pilots. The system is designed to integrate with the rotorcraft's 20mm automatic gun subsystem, 2.7 ... read more
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
