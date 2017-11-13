Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
OUTER PLANETS
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 13, 2017


See Jupiter's southern hemisphere in beautiful detail in this new image taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft. The color-enhanced view captures one of the white ovals in the "String of Pearls," one of eight massive rotating storms at 40 degrees south latitude on the gas giant planet.

The image was taken on Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:11 a.m. PDT (2:11 p.m. EDT), as Juno performed its ninth close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was 20,577 miles (33,115 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of minus 52.96 degrees. The spatial scale in this image is 13.86 miles/pixel (22.3 kilometers/pixel).

Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager.

Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora
 Boston MA (SPX) Nov 07, 2017
 Jupiter's intense northern and southern lights, or auroras, behave independently of each other according to a new study using NASA's Chandra X-ray and ESA's XMM-Newton observatories. Using XMM-Newton and Chandra X-ray observations from March 2007 and May and June 2016, a team of researchers produced maps of Jupiter's X-ray emissions (shown in inset) and identified an X-ray hot spot at each pole. ... read more
 Juno at SWRI
 The million outer planets of a star called Sol

