JPATS Logistics Services to support T-6 aircraft in new contract

by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Jan 02, 2018
The Department of Defense awarded a contract to JPATS Logistics Services in support of multiple variants of the U.S. Air Force's T-6 Texan II, a single-engine, turboprop aircraft manufactured by Raytheon and Beechcraft.
The deal was announced in a Defense Department press release Wednesday. The five-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is worth $2.2 billion and calls for JPATS Logistic Services to operate and maintain the base supply of Joint Primary Aircraft Training System T-6 aircraft.
With JPATS Logistic Services appointed to control and maintain the supply chain, the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Army will work closely with the company to procure additional T-6 aircraft.
All four branches of the Armed Forces use iterations of the T-6 aircraft, dating back to 2000. It's primarily used for basic pilot training and Combat Systems Officer training.
Work on the contract will occur at multiple military installations across the U.S., with the contract expected to be completed by Dec. 2022, according to the Pentagon press statement.
U.S. Army and Navy funds from their respective fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance appropriations in the amount of more than $10.5 million will be obligated to JPATS Logistics Services at the time of award contract, according to the press release.
