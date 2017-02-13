Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Israeli companies cash in on F-35 contract work
 by Richard Tomkins
 Jerusalem (UPI) Feb 13, 2017


Lockheed plant produces 200th F-35 center wing assembly
Marietta, Ga. (UPI) Feb 13, 2017 - Lockheed Martin reports its manufacturing facility in Marietta, Ga., has produced its 200th center wing assembly for F-35 fighters.

The CWA, to which the plane's wings are attached during final assembly, makes up about one-quarter of the aircraft's fuselage.

The 200th CWA was completed in January, Lockheed Martin said, and "delivered to the Fort Worth, Texas, F-35 production line ... marking a major milestone."

About 350 employees at the Marietta facility are assigned to F-35 work. In addition to assembling the CWAs, technicians also apply specialized coatings to the aircraft's horizontal and vertical tail assemblies and to spare and repaired doors, panels and covers.

The current production rate for CWAs at Marietta is one every 3.5 manufacturing days, Lockheed Martin said.

Israeli companies have earned about $1.03 billion since 2010 from projects related to Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter program, Israel's Ministry of Defense reports.

The ministry said $258 million was earned from contracts last year, mainly for pilot helmets, representing a 33 percent increase in procurement over previous years.

"The volume of the manufacturing cooperation between the Adir's producers and Israeli industry, in just the last year, shows the great potential for the Israeli economy," said retired Col. Avi Dadon, deputy director-general of the Defense Ministry, using the F-35's Hebrew name.

A large portion of monies in 2016 are expected to go to Elbit Systems and its U.S. partner Rockwell Collins, which are jointly manufacturing the state-of-the-art helmet for the F-35. The screen-filled helmet is designed to give the pilot a 360-degree view from the cockpit, with cameras hooked up around the aircraft.

Another $16.6 million will go to Elbit Systems' factory in the northern Israeli town of Carmiel, which is helping manufacture the F-35's body, and about $26 million will go to Israel Aerospace Industries, which is manufacturing the jet's wings, the Defense Ministry said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
Saudi Arabia to get more radars for F-15 fleet
 Washington (UPI) Feb 7, 2017
 Boeing received an $18 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide AN/APG-63(V) radars for Saudi Arabia's F-15SA aircraft. The contract covers three of the radars, and follows the kingdom's recent commissioning of F-15SA fighter jets in January. The planes feature updated avionics, active electronically scanned array, or AESA, radars, and ASM-135 missiles. According to th ... read more

AEROSPACE
Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Full Braking at Alpha Centauri
AEROSPACE
India to launch record 104 satellites next week

 ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night
AEROSPACE
Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

 UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020

 Opportunity Takes Advantage of her Location to do a Mini Science Campaign

 Curiosity rover sharpens paradox of ancient Mars
AEROSPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
AEROSPACE
An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look
AEROSPACE
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Record-breaking material that contracts when heated

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool
AEROSPACE
Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement