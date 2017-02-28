Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Investigating Star Formation Is UMass Amherst Researcher's Mission
 by Staff Writers
 Amherst MA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017


Within galaxies, stars are born in cold clouds of gas tens to hundreds of light-years across, which collapse to form groups of stars that can have planets. Factors such as gas density, metal content, outflow feedback and radiation from young stars are believed to play a role in star formation.

University of Massachusetts Amherst astrophysicist Stella Offner, who has received a five-year, $429,000 faculty early career development (CAREER) grant from National Science Foundation (NSF), plans to use it not only to study how stars are born, but also to develop interactive online astronomy "tours" to enhance K-12 science education in local schools.

The CAREER grant is NSF's highest award to junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education and integrating education and research with their institution's mission.

Offner says she hopes to develop a better understanding of two fundamental questions in star formation, that is, how stars obtain their masses and how stars interact with their birth environments. Her team will perform computer simulations of forming star clusters and test different theories for the origin of star masses.

She says, "This is an important astrophysics problem because a star's mass determines how long it will live, whether it could host planets and how it will eventually die."

Offner will use the simulations to produce models to compare directly to telescope observations of star-forming regions in the Milky Way galaxy.

"From small stars all the way to huge ones that are a hundred times the mass of our Sun, the same physics is at work, but we do not know how it produces such a broad range of different masses," she notes.

"Many astronomers are trying to measure the distribution of stars in distant, old galaxies by looking at their total light, but we can't interpret that until we understand the distribution in the local universe," she adds.

Within galaxies, stars are born in cold clouds of gas tens to hundreds of light-years across, which collapse to form groups of stars that can have planets.

Factors such as gas density, metal content, outflow feedback and radiation from young stars are believed to play a role in star formation.

Offner will perform computer simulations to figure out how a few basic rules of physics interact with these and other variables to form stars of such different sizes and qualities. She works closely with astronomers who observe star-forming regions to design such simulations.

Using new data from this work, Offner plans to have her undergraduate astronomy students create tours about stars and planets using the public software WorldWide Telescope (WWT), which makes actual astronomy data available to any user around the globe.

"Astronomers rely on public support for our research," she says, "so we feel a strong obligation to share our exciting new discoveries with the public."

The WWT program is easy to use and allows astronomy data to be explored by everyone, the astrophysicist says. In addition to planet and star tours, she will create interactive online astronomy labs for girls in the Eureka! program held on the UMass Amherst campus each summer.

"I hope to find local teachers who are interested in using these labs in their classrooms as well," Offner says.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 WorldWide Telescope
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Dawn of a New Era for Supernova 1987A
 Charlottesville VA (SPX) Feb 27, 2017
 Three decades ago, astronomers spotted one of the brightest exploding stars in more than 400 years. The titanic supernova, called Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A), blazed with the power of 100 million suns for several months following its discovery on Feb. 23, 1987. Since that first sighting, SN 1987A has continued to fascinate astronomers with its spectacular light show. Located in the nearby L ... read more

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
How bright is the future of space food

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 Russian cargo ship docks with space station

 Mystery surrounds return of Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SpaceX cargo ship arrives at space station

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras

 Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 NASA mulls putting astronauts on deep space test flight

 More Earth-like than moon-like

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 NASA team develops modular avionics systems for small missions

 Raytheon gets contract for Silent Knight radar systems

 Kelvin Hughes to provide SharpEye radars for U.K. OPVs
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'

 Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement