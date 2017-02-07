Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
India to launch record 104 satellites next week
 by Staff Writers
 Bengeluru (IANS) Feb 07, 2017


Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.

India will create history by launching a record 104 satellites, including 101 foreign ones, on February 15 from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"We have tentatively decided to launch the satellites at one go around 9 a.m. into the sun-synchronous orbit, about 500 km above the earth," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official told IANS here.

Of the total earth-observation satellites, three are Indian, 88 are from the US and the remaining are from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

"A 320-tonne rocket - Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) - will launch all the satellites with a combined weight of 1,500 kg, including the 650 kg remote-sensing Cartosat-2 and two nano-satellites (IA and IB) weighing 15 kg each," the official said.

Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.

Source: Indo-Asia News Service


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 ISRO
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night
 Poker Flat Research Range AK (SPX) Jan 27, 2017
 An experiment to measure nitric oxide in the polar sky was successfully launched on a NASA sounding rocket at 8:45 a.m. EST, Jan. 27, 2017, from the Poker Flat Research Range in Alaska. The Polar Night Nitric Oxide experiment or PolarNOx was launched on a Black Brant IX sounding rocket to an altitude of nearly 176 miles. Preliminary information shows that good data was collected. Phi ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Full Braking at Alpha Centauri

 New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020

 Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31
ROCKET SCIENCE
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night

 Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts
ROCKET SCIENCE
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Meteorite reveals 2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
ROCKET SCIENCE
An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look
ROCKET SCIENCE
New beam pattern yields more precise radar, ultrasound imaging

 Anatomy of a debris incident

 Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production
ROCKET SCIENCE
Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet
ROCKET SCIENCE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement