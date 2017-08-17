India clears $650 mn Boeing army chopper deal: defence sources

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Aug 17, 2017
India approved a $650 million purchase of six attack choppers Thursday from US aviation giant Boeing, officials said, as it boosts its military might amid border tensions with China and Pakistan.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which approves big-ticket purchases, gave the green light to acquire six additional Apache helicopters after 22 were bought as part of a $2.5 billion deal in 2015.
Two defence ministry sources told AFP on the condition of anonymity that the deal was approved exclusively for the army, without providing further details including a date for delivery.
"DAC approved procurement of six Apache helicopters along with associated equipment for the army totally about 4,168 crore rupees ($650 million)," an official told AFP by text message.
The initial batch of 22 Apaches -- equipped with Hellfire and Stinger missiles -- replaced the Indian Air Force's ageing fleet.
Soon after the first Apache acquisition, the army put in a separate request for a fleet of at least 39, one of the officials told AFP.
It will be the first time the Indian army has received attack helicopters and it hopes to deploy the craft along India's high-altitude frontiers -- particularly its border in the east with regional rival China.
New Delhi and Beijing are locked in a tense impasse over a strategic Himalayan plateau where hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers have been squaring off against each other for more than three months.
India -- the world's largest defence importer -- has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing territorial disputes with its nuclear-armed neighbours.
India has signed several big-ticket defence deals since Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014.
In April, it signed a military deal with Israel worth nearly $2 billion which includes an advanced defence system of medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and communications technology.
India has increasingly turned to the United States and France, rather than traditional ally Russia, for its military hardware in recent years.
Moscow (AFP) Aug 12, 2017
Female candidates are to be accepted for the first time to train as pilots for Russia's air force, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Saturday, adding there were so many applications that "we can't ignore them". "There are many young women who would like to become military pilots. We have received hundreds of letters," he said, according to a ministry statement. "That's why we've decid ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement