MICROSAT BLITZ
ISIS selected to provide two 6-Unit CubeSats for Dutch IoT service provider Hiber
 by Staff Writers
 Delft, The Netherlands (SPX) Nov 29, 2017


An example of a 6-Unit CubeSat structure from Innovative Solutions In Space.

The innovative low power communications modem and its corresponding space-borne receiver payload from Hiber will be integrated into a custom designed 6-Unit CubeSat platform in the ISIS facilities in Delft followed by the launch of the spacecraft to low earth orbit through ISL, the launch service subsidiary of ISIS.

This contract is part of a long-term partnership between ISIS and Hiber for the provision of satellites, launch services, ground segment elements and engineering and spacecraft operations support throughout the Hiber system development and roll-out.

"This is a great opportunity for ISIS in which we can bring value to the business of Hiber using our long-standing track record and capabilities in the nanosatellite world and it allows us to play an active role in the exciting field of space-based IoT services that seem to fit well with the use of nanosatellites", says ISIS CEO Jeroen Rotteveel.

"Having a local partner with ISIS' track record in CubeSats is great for our business", says Hiber CEO Ernst Peter Hovinga, "It allows us to achieve our initial service quickly and we have a partner on board to help us implement and maintain the fully deployed space system to support our service".

NASA to test advanced space wireless network and returning small spacecraft to Earth
 Moffett Field CA (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
 NASA launched the Technology Educational Satellite, or TechEdSat-6, to the International Space Station on Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Nov. 12. This bread loaf-sized satellite is part of a continuing series to demonstrate the "Exo-Brake" parachute device, advanced communications and wireless sensor networks. TechEdSat-6 was released int ... read more
 Innovative Solutions In Space
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com

