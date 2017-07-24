Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
IAI, PGZ announce cooperative aviation marketing agreement
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 24, 2017


Leonardo reopens earthquake-damaged facility in Italy
Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017 - Leonardo officially inaugurated its new airborne systems facility in L'Aquila, Italy, on Tuesday.

The rebuilt facility, which will produce Mode-5 identification friend/foe systems and airborne communications equipment, is 48,000-square feet in size and is now built to withstand earthquakes.

The factory originally on the site in the country's Abruzzo region was damaged in a 2009 earthquake.

"The opening of a new industrial park, where state-of-the-art technologies are developed by highly skilled, specialist staff, is a concrete symbol of Leonardo's commitment to the revival of the Abruzzo region's economy," Leonardo Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Profumo said in a press release.

"The expertise of our people here in L'Aquila contributed to Leonardo having recently been awarded a major contract by the UK Ministry of Defense to upgrade the identification friend/foe systems on more than 350 aircraft, ships and ground emplacements. We are confident that this site will be an important driver for growth in the region."

Leonardo started reconstruction of the site immediately following the 2009 earthquake. During the re-building, employees were temporarily moved to other facilities to keep production on schedule.

Israel Aerospace Industries and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., or PGZ, are teaming to market aviation products and platforms, the companies announced last week.

The teaming, another step towards establishing a business partnership between PGZ, IAI Ltd. and IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd., comes under a recent Memorandum of Understanding.

"The Memorandum of Understanding which we have just signed opens a prospect of acquiring new industrial competencies by the Polish Armaments Group and using them not only for technical modernization of the Polish Armed Forces, but also in other business projects ensuring the security of the allied countries," Blazej Wojnowicz, the president of the Management Board of PGZ, said in a press release.

"The possibilities of cooperation between PGZ and IAI are very wide. They also comprise transfer of innovative aerial technologies to PGZ companies. The business forecasts of potential implementation of joint projects give reason for optimism."

The MOU covers tactical loitering unmanned aircraft systems, aerial reconnaissance systems, electronic warfare systems multi-mission transformer tankers, among other things.

The companies will cooperate in promoting and marketing products and engage in the licensed production of equipment for various modernization projects in Poland. The two will also review Poland's modernization programs for supply of IAI solutions.

"We are eager to take our business in Poland to the next level with our partners from PGZ," said Joseph Weiss, IAI's president and chief executive officer. "We are certain that the partnership will be a long-term, strategic one, combining the advanced technological capabilities of IAI and the PGZ companies. The synergy will provide solutions for the modernization of the Polish army and contribute to the Polish economy and security".

AEROSPACE
CPI Aero signs contract with Sikorsky Black Hawk fuel assemblies
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains. "The ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Astronauts grow cucumbers in space to help scientists understand root growth

 ULA to launch Dream Chaser for cargo runs to ISS for Sierra Nevada

 Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019
AEROSPACE
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely

 Russia to Supply Largest Ever Number of Space Rocket Engines to US This Year

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
AEROSPACE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History

 Korean Aerospace offices raided in anti-corruption probe
AEROSPACE
Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 A new synthesis route for alternative catalysts of noble metals

 Synthetic materials systems that can "count" and sense their size
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Eyes Wide Open for MASCARA Exoplanet Hunter
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement