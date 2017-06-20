Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Grounded US F-35s to resume flying after oxygen problem
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 20, 2017


Lockheed Martin nears $40 billion deal for 440 F-35s
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017 - Lockheed Martin is on the verge of securing the U.S. and foreign military sales needed to quickly increase production of the F-35 Lightning II, according to company officials.

The deal, which could be worth up to $40 billion, would produce and supply 440 F-35s to the U.S. and 10 allied buyers over several years.

"While not finalized, and we don't have a confirmed timetable, when an agreement is reached, it is expected to save an overall $2 billion dollars due to the ability to take advantage of the economy of scale savings buying three years of jets at once vice an annual procurement," Laurie Tortorello, senior manager for F-35 global communications at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, told UPI.

"This more than doubles the total amount of airplanes under contract, and that we'll be building," Lockheed executive Jeff Babione, said of the deal on Monday at the Paris Air Show.

Babione said the deal would support up to 150,000 jobs worldwide connected to the program, including its factories in Texas, Italy and Japan. Up to 200,000 jobs could be added over the life-cycle of the program.

Lockheed says the cost of each plane is falling rapidly, and is now standing at $95 million each. The company, which has taken heat from Congress and President Donald Trump over the estimated $400 billion cost of the program, has said it hopes to lower costs further over the next few years.

The deal would include all three variants of the F-35, designed for airfields, carrier operations, and vertical take-off and landing. Testing for the 5th fighter continues, with full-rate production expected to commence in April 2019.

The F-35 is a stealth, multi-role 5th generation fighter that is expected to replace much of the U.S. military's fighter fleet. It will be used by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, and features the most sophisticated electronic warfare and sensor systems ever put on a fighter jet.

Dozens of F-35 stealth fighters that were grounded for 11 days due to an oxygen-supply problem aboard the expensive warplanes will resume flying on Wednesday, the US Air Force said.

Investigators were unable to identify a root cause of the issue, which had prompted the 56th Fighter Wing of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona to ground its F-35s.

"However, specific concerns were eliminated as possible causes including maintenance and aircrew flight equipment procedures," base spokeswoman Major Rebecca Heyse said in a statement.

The Lockheed Martin planes were grounded on June 9 due to five incidents since May 2 in which pilots experienced symptoms of hypoxia, of lack of oxygen.

Currently, the 56th Fighter Wing has 55 F-35A planes that are used to train pilots from the US and other air forces that are buying the jet.

Heyse said experts are continuing to probe the issue and several precautionary steps are being taken, including increasing the minimum levels for backup oxygen systems for each flight.

With a current development and acquisition price tag already at $379 billion for a total of 2,443 F-35 aircraft -- most destined for the US Air Force -- the F-35 is the most expensive plane in history, and costs are set to rise further still.

Once servicing and maintenance costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft's lifespan through 2070, overall program costs are expected to rise to $1.5 trillion.

Proponents tout the F-35's radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors giving pilots unparalleled access to information.

But the program has faced numerous delays, cost overruns and setbacks, including a mysterious engine fire in 2014 that led commanders to temporarily ground the planes.

Other problems include software bugs, technical glitches and even a faulty eject system that risked killing pilots who weighed less than 136 pounds (62 kilograms).

AEROSPACE
Rockwell Collins receives E-2D trainer contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
 Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions has received a $34 million contract for the procurement of one E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Tactics Trainer. The trainer will support E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems III program. The contract provides for aircraft-to-simulator concurrency updates, engineering changes and retrofitting for other Hawkeye training systems,and testing of t ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Russia launches space freighter to ISS

 To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
AEROSPACE
Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines

 India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021

 Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus
AEROSPACE
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Hot rocks, not warm atmosphere, led to relatively recent water-carved valleys on Mars

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley

 Window to a watery past on Mars
AEROSPACE
China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second in-orbit refueling

 Commsat aims high with satellite system launch

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
AEROSPACE
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor
AEROSPACE
From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good use

 Octopus inspires S. Korea 'breakthrough' adhesive patch

 Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers

 A more sustainable way to refine metals
AEROSPACE
Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 Flares May Threaten Planet Habitability Near Red Dwarfs

 The Art of Exoplanets
AEROSPACE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement