Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

Globalsat Group and Space Global have announced a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). Under the agreement, Globalsat Group will take part in early trials of the Sky and Space Global satellite system. The non-binding deal also involves working towards establishing a commercial agreement for providing services to end-users across Globalsat Groups' multi country footprint.

The MOU represents Sky and Space Global's first entry into the large equatorial Latin American market as well as providing strong customer validation from a leading American satellite communications provider.

Key Points:

+ Memorandum of Understanding signed between Globalsat Group and Sky and Space Global to explore provision of narrow-band communication services.

+ Globalsat Group is an American consortium that provides Mobile Satellite Services, with a strong local presence across the Americas.

+ MOU represents Sky and Space Global's first entry into the large equatorial Latin American market.

+ Provides further strong customer validation from a leading regional communications provider.

+ Globalsat Group sees potential in the Sky and Space Global system as a way to expand M2M / IoT beyond current use of satellite technology.

Globalsat Group CEO, Mr. J. Alberto Palacios said: "We are excited to take part in early testing and welcome the opportunity to explore commercial arrangements with Sky and Space Global, an innovative company with a leading edge nano-satellite offering that has the potential to bring affordable communications coverage to countries where we have local presence.

"Sky and Space Global's technology could be transformative for satellite M2M/IoT by lowering costs of network operations and terminal equipment. It can therefore allow services to be offered where other systems are currently not cost-effective."

The core Sky and Space Global business is to construct a communications infrastructure based on nano-satellite technology and develop the highly complex and sophisticated software systems that will deploy, maintain orbit control and handle communication between each of the nano-satellites to provide global coverage.

Mr. Meir Moalem, Sky and Space Global CEO, adds: "We look forward to working together and collaborating with Globalsat with a view to establishing a commercial agreement to provide Sky and Space Global's narrow-band satellite communication services to end-users across the Americas. Being able to collaborate with an industry leader such as Globalsat at this early stage puts us ahead of the curve for building commercial relationships."

Sky and Space Global is set to launch its innovative "3 Diamonds" nano-satellites aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in Q2 2017. Following the successful demonstration of the "3 Diamonds", the Company intends to launch an equatorial constellation of up to 200 nano-satellites from mid-2018.

