GE Aviation reveals $4B investment in U.S. operations

by Richard Tomkins
Evendale, Ohio (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
GE Aviation invested $4.3 billion in its expanding U.S. operations during the 2011 to 2016 period and another $1.1 billion internationally.
The U.S. investments include $214 million to establish five new plants in Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, Indiana and Alabama, the company said
GE Aviation also has upgraded current U.S. operations. Facilities in North Carolina and New Hampshire were modernized and centers for emerging technologies were created.
"GE Aviation is a global company with significant technology capability around the world," Colleen Athans, vice president and general manager of the GE Aviation Supply Chain said in a new release. "At the same time, we are introducing several highly proprietary technologies that are upping our manufacturing capabilities in the United States."
GE Aviation is an operating unit of GE, and a provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems.
The company said the investments reflect record production of a new generation of jet engines
