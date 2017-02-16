Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
GE Aviation reveals $4B investment in U.S. operations
 by Richard Tomkins
 Evendale, Ohio (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


Boeing contracted for P-8A research and sustainment
Washington (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 - The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a $68.6 million task order to conduct research, development, integration and testing to support the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The task order includes software updates, acoustics system and subsystem software sustainment, defect correction, and additional modernization services for the naval plane.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be conducted in Huntington Beach, Calif., and Patuxent River, Md., with an estimated completion date of January 2022.

Boeing received $6 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the contract award. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The P-8A Poseidon is an aircraft developed for the U.S. Navy to conduct long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare missions. The plane can also support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

In addition to the Navy, the aircraft has also been procured by armed forces in India, Australia and Britain.

GE Aviation invested $4.3 billion in its expanding U.S. operations during the 2011 to 2016 period and another $1.1 billion internationally.

The U.S. investments include $214 million to establish five new plants in Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, Indiana and Alabama, the company said

GE Aviation also has upgraded current U.S. operations. Facilities in North Carolina and New Hampshire were modernized and centers for emerging technologies were created.

"GE Aviation is a global company with significant technology capability around the world," Colleen Athans, vice president and general manager of the GE Aviation Supply Chain said in a new release. "At the same time, we are introducing several highly proprietary technologies that are upping our manufacturing capabilities in the United States."

GE Aviation is an operating unit of GE, and a provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems.

The company said the investments reflect record production of a new generation of jet engines


