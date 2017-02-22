Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TIME AND SPACE
Futuristic clock prepared for space
 by Andrew Good for JPL News
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 23, 2017


Tom Cwik, the head of JPL's Space Technology Program (left) and Allen Farrington, JPL Deep Space Atomic Clock Project Manager, view the recently integrated Atomic Clock Payload on Surrey Satellite US's Orbital Test Bed Spacecraft. Image courtesy Surrey Satellite Technology. For a larger version of this image please go here.

No one keeps time quite like NASA. Last month, the space agency's next-generation atomic clock was joined to the spacecraft that will take it into orbit in late 2017.

That instrument, the Deep Space Atomic Clock was developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. On Feb. 17, JPL engineers monitored integration of the clock on to the Surrey Orbital Test Bed spacecraft at Surrey Satellite Technology in Englewood, Colorado.

Timekeeping plays a critical role in spacecraft navigation and will be especially important for future deep space missions. This clock will be smaller, lighter and magnitudes more precise than any atomic clock flown in space before.

Most spacecraft are tracked using "two-way" methods: the ground-based antenna 'pings' the spacecraft and waits for the signal to return. By measuring how long the signal takes to travel, the distance to the spacecraft can be calculated. A navigation team then processes this information to determine the spacecraft's flight path and determine if any course corrections are required.

The clock enables "one-way" tracking, where the spacecraft doesn't need to send the signal back to Earth. The tracking measurements could be taken onboard and processed with a spacecraft-based navigation system to determine the path and whether any maneuvers are needed to stay on course.

This will be a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system by providing astronauts with their position and velocity when they need it. It will lighten the load on the antennas in NASA's Deep Space Network, allowing more spacecraft to be tracked with a single antenna.

The Deep Space Atomic Clock would also improve the precision and quantity of the radio data used by scientists for determining a planet's gravity field and probing its atmosphere.

The Deep Space Atomic Clock project is managed by JPL and funded by the Technology Demonstration Mission in NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). STMD is responsible for developing the cross-cutting, pioneering, new technologies and capabilities needed by the agency to achieve its current and future missions.

TIME AND SPACE
Why it will take supercomputers, AI to solve time travel conundrum
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017
 In an interview with Sputnik Mundo, Russian cosmologist Andrei Kananin said that time travel is possible and people may be able to visit the future in a time machine, but there is one serious catch. According to Kananin, the time machine that will allow people to travel into the future could be created as early as this generation. Such a journey will be available to even technologically "o ... read more
Related Links
 Deep Space Atomic Clock
 Understanding Time and Space
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TIME AND SPACE
NASA's hybrid computer enables Raven's autonomous rendezvous capability

 Trump, NASA and a rare consensus: mission to Mars

 COBALT Flight Demonstrations Fuse Technologies to Gain Precision Landing Results

 Spacewalking French, US astronauts to upgrade orbiting lab
TIME AND SPACE
N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South

 MAXUS - Europe's largest sounding rocket to be launched from Esrange

 Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket

 Satellite launch shelved over strikes
TIME AND SPACE
Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Does Mars Have Rings? Not Right Now, But Maybe One Day

 ExoMars: science checkout completed and aerobraking begins
TIME AND SPACE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
TIME AND SPACE
OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier

 Russia probes murder of senior space official in jail

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America
TIME AND SPACE
Rare-earths become water-repellent only as they age

 New study maps space dust in 3-D

 Visualizing nuclear radiation

 ADATS could assist X-planes with large, super-fast data transmission
TIME AND SPACE
Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve

 Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered
TIME AND SPACE
Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement