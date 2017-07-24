Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Future materials are becoming 'topological'
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (SPX) Jul 24, 2017


The developed "topological insulator" is pictured. Credit CIC nanoGUNE

The nanoGUNE researcher Miguel M. Ugeda of the Nanoimagen group sees a promising future for materials of this type in spintronics, an emerging branch of electronics that aims to manipulate and control the spin of the electrons in order to use it as a carrier of information.

The spin is an intrinsic property of electrons and, unlike its electronic charge, the spin can assume two opposing values: 'up' and 'down'. Therefore, the advantage of making use of the spin is reflected in the increase of the information transmitted. Spintronic devices could transport a greater quantity of data in a much more fluid way with less demand for power and less heat accumulation.

The material explored consists of wolfram and tellurium. Wolfram is a chemical element discovered in 1783 by the Elhuyar brothers in the Basque town of Bergara (Gipuzkoa); it is a metal used in countless applications, ranging from electric lamp filaments to ballpoint pen tips. By combining atoms of this metal with tellurium atoms in just three atomic layers, they discovered the first two-dimensional insulated material with topological properties, in other words, an electrical insulator inside and conductor on its edges.

"The flow of electrons along the edges in this type of materials turns out to be linked to the spin (up and down) of each electron; surprisingly, electrons with the opposite spin move in the opposite direction along the edges. So currents with a specific spin in one direction or another can be generated. The channels or grooves along the edge of the material can be imagined as if they were a two-way road in which the "up" electrons go in one direction and the "down" ones in the other. And it cannot be otherwise," explains Miguel M. Ugeda.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that due to the topological properties of this material, the electric current should be insensitive to any contamination and impurities that may be present in the material, a feature that distinguishes topological insulators from conventional conducting materials.

Another added advantage is that the material "is chemically stable and relatively easy to synthesize. What is more, it can be combined with other two-dimensional materials in the form of a sandwich in order to design artificial materials with "a la carte" properties for any specific application," adds the researcher.

Research paper

TECH SPACE
A plastic planet
 Santa Barbara CW (SPX) Jul 21, 2017
 More than 8 billion metric tons. That's the amount of plastic humans have created since the large-scale production of synthetic materials began in the early 1950s. It's enough to cover the entire country of Argentina, and most of the material now resides in landfills or in the natural environment. Such are the findings of a new study led by UC Santa Barbara industrial ecologist Roland Geye ... read more
Related Links
 Elhuyar Fundazioa
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Three-man crew reaches International Space Station

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space
TECH SPACE
Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 NASA taps BWXT for reactor design for future Mars missions

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018
TECH SPACE
Opportunity enters Automode during solar conjunction pause

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
TECH SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
TECH SPACE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia

 UK space companies to develop international partnerships
TECH SPACE
Spacepath Communications and Datum Systems announce strategic partnership

 NASA-Developed Technologies Showcased on Dellingr's Debut Flight

 Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit
TECH SPACE
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes

 NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Researchers detect exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 Hubble detects exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
TECH SPACE
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement