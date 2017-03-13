Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Funding awarded to schemes to support space entrepreneurs
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Mar 13, 2017


The space sector is a UK success story, with growth averaging over 8% a year over the last decade, a turnover in excess of 11 billion pounds a year and ambitious plans to achieve 10% of the global space market by 2030. Much of this growth is anticipated to come from companies using space-derived data or services in a broad range of different sectors.

The UK Space Agency has awarded just under 150,000 pounds to three business incubation centres across the UK which will support entrepreneurs and small companies in the space industry.

The Agency is working with UK industry to deliver world-class science innovation support, in line with the Government's Industrial Strategy, which emphasises the importance of science, innovation and skills.

The business incubation centres in the Solent, Scotland and the South West of England, will support start-up companies by providing advice and support, giving access to facilities and resources and collaborating on events and initiatives with other business incubators.

+ Just under 50,000 pounds has gone to a joint scheme between the National Oceanography Centre's Marine Robotics Innovation Centre, in Southampton, and the University of Portsmouth's Innovation Space. The money will be used to provide an innovation hub in Southampton with world-leading expertise in developing next generation Marine Autonomous Systems and an incubation centre in Portsmouth.

+ In a scheme led by the University of Exeter, the South West Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications Partnership has received 50,000 pounds to run the SpaceTech Incubation Initiative, which will support start-ups and innovative SME's to exploit space technology. SpaceTech will be delivered by SETsquared EXETER with high-potential businesses being provided with 'grow-on' space at Goonhilly Earth Station, Helston.

+ A further 50,000 pounds has gone to the Scottish Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications, based at the University of Strathclyde, to work with Tontine in Glasgow, a high-tech acceleration and growth space for new businesses. The money will be used to support new start-up and scale up businesses.

The space sector is a UK success story, with growth averaging over 8% a year over the last decade, a turnover in excess of 11 billion pounds a year and ambitious plans to achieve 10% of the global space market by 2030. Much of this growth is anticipated to come from companies using space-derived data or services in a broad range of different sectors.

Helen Roberts, Regional Growth Manager at the UK Space Agency, said: "We are delighted to extend the network of incubators supporting space sector start-ups to cover even more of the UK.

"These new business incubators add to the existing network of SETsquared, Leicester Dock, UNIP in Nottingham, Loughborough University, Business Durham, Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) at its Daresbury Laboratory site, Glyndwr Innovations in St Asaph, North Wales and the European Space Agency's business incubator at Harwell. We look forward to working with them and seeing them help exciting new businesses to develop and flourish."

SPACEMART
Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality
 Kuwait (KUNA) Mar 09, 2017
 "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." With these few words, American astronaut Neil Armstrong - the first man to set foot on the moon in 1969 - sparked humanity's dream in conquering the final frontier - space. A number of Kuwaitis have started to wonder whether it was feasible to have a national space program and they dared to contemplate the possibility of turning th ... read more
Related Links
 UK Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
SPACEMART
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
SPACEMART
Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos
SPACEMART
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
SPACEMART
Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth

 Teal Group Pegs Value of Space Payloads Through 2036 at Over $250 Billion
SPACEMART
U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor

 Scientists create new form of matter, a time crystal

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Understanding what's happening inside liquid droplets
SPACEMART
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
SPACEMART
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement