Few Teachers Believe Students Interested In Subjects That Would Lead Them To Space Exploration Careers

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Bethesda MD (SPX) Jun 19, 2017
A strong future Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) workforce is vital to sending humans to Mars, yet a new survey commissioned by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shows about a third of U.S. middle school and high school teachers (36 percent) see enthusiasm from their students about STEM learning.
To help address these findings, today the company unveiled new resources as part of its Generation Beyond program, including a space-themed curriculum and new app that simulates what it's like to explore the surface of Mars.
NASA is planning to send a crew to Mars in the 2030s. To meet tomorrow's ambitious goals, the country will need thousands of today's students to follow career paths that will create the next generations of scientists, engineers and space explorers.
According to the national survey of 1,000 teachers (conducted by Morar Consulting from April 5 - 11, +/- 3.1% MOE), while just 38 percent of teachers report that a majority of students seem naturally interested in STEM, 83 percent see discussing space-related careers as a potential way to increase student focus on STEM.
Other polling highlights include:
+ 52 percent of teachers believe a near-term return to the moon would increase students' interest in STEM
+ 43 percent of teachers say their schools' curriculum is sufficiently preparing students for a STEM career (12 percent of which say very sufficiently preparing students)
+ 23 percent of teachers agree that the current school curriculum is sufficiently preparing students for a career in space exploration
"America's hardworking teachers do an amazing job preparing students for success, and we owe them our support and partnership," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Systems.
"The new Generation Beyond curriculum connects students to the real-world exhilaration of space exploration to ignite their interest in STEM. It's incumbent on all of us to help teachers inspire the next generation of innovators and engineers."
In addition to unveiling new materials and interactive content, Lockheed Martin also announced the individual and group winners of the Generation Beyond Video Challenge Contest.
The contest challenged students to submit design concepts for the living quarters, or habitat that will dock with NASA's Orion spacecraft as part of the ship that will take the first people to Mars - and where crews will spend over six months while in transit to the red planet.
Students could submit entries individually or as a group for a first-place prize of $10,000. Winning entries for the video challenge contest are available for viewing here.
The video challenge attracted hundreds of entries from across the country and the individual winner is from D. Russell Parks Jr. High School in Fullerton, CA. The team winners attend John Adams and Woodrow Wilson middle schools in Edison, NJ.
In addition to winning $10,000, the winners will have the opportunity to tour NASA's Kennedy Space Center and to pitch their ideas to a panel of experts in space exploration later this year.
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 14, 2017
NASA will send an international crew to the floor of the Atlantic Ocean this summer to prepare for future deep space missions during the 10-day NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) 22 expedition slated to begin June 18. NEEMO 22 will focus on both exploration spacewalks and objectives related to the International Space Station and deep space missions. As an analogue for futu ... read more
Related Links
Generation Beyond
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement