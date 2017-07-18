Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
Equipment for Angara heavy-class rocket arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome
 by Staff Writers
 Vostochny (Sputnik) Aug 21, 2017


Main Builder for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Cosmodrome to Be Named by September 16
 Vostochny (Sputnik) Aug 19 - The main contractor for the construction of the second phase of Vostochny space center in Russian Far East will be identified by September 16, Igor Komarov, the head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, said Wednesday.

"Yesterday we held a meeting with the [Russian] Defense Ministry, they said that by September 16 - this is the time limits when they will have identified a general contractor who will do it," Komarov told reporters at the space center.

Vostochny Space Center has been under construction since 2012 and is expected to reduce Russia's dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, which is on lease to Russia until 2050. Russia carried out a maiden space launch from Vostochny on April 28, 2016. It involved a Soyuz-2.1a light class space rocket with three research satellites.

The first technological equipment for the launch of the Angara heavy class carrier rocket has been delivered to the Vostochny Space Center in Russian Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"The first technological equipment for the Angara has arrived. It is in the assembly and testing facility," he said at a meeting at the Vostochny.

On Wednesday, the head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Igor Komarov, showed Rogozin containers with equipment for the Angara.

"Preliminary works are already underway for preparing the site and for replanting of the endangered plants [from the construction zone], and this year we plan to start the preparation for the launch pad [construction]," Komarov said. He added that the construction of the second phase of the Vostochny Space Center will need 38 billion rubles ($636 million). Komarov said that the federal target program for the development of Russian cosmodromes would be approved in August.

In late May, Roscosmos said launch pad construction for Angara carrier rockets would start in 2017. On July 11, Komarov said Roscosmos would be ready to launch a full-fledged spacecraft atop the Angara-A5M from Vostochny Space Center in 2021.

Earlier in the day, Rogozin said that the next two launches from Russia's Vostochny space center would be carried out on November 28 and December 22. Maiden space launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was successfully conducted on April 28, 2016.

The Angara family of space-launch vehicles is designed to provide lifting capabilities of between 2 and 40.5 tones into low Earth orbit. It has been in development since 1995 and was the first orbit-capable rocket developed by Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union to replace the older Proton-M carrier rockets.

Source: Sputnik News

ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully designed and developed a ship-borne transportable antenna terminal to fulfill the telemetry tracking and command requirements for all satellites and launch vehicle missions. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)'s 4.6-meter ship-borne antenna system has been built indigenously and consists of three-axis Antenna ... read more
