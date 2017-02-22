Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Energia wants to finalize Sea Launch deal with Boeing
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017


illustration only

Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia is planning to reach a settlement agreement with the Boeing company on the floating rocket platform Sea Launch project soon, the corporation's general director told Sputnik.

In January, Russian media reported that the preliminary settlement agreement was reached between RSC Energia and Boeing.

Within the framework of the accord the $330-million debt of the Russian corporation, which emerged due to the bankruptcy of the Sea Launch consortium before the project had been sold to the S7 Group would be payed through RSC Energia's participation in joint projects.

"A final signing of documents that could result in a 'settlement agreement' is expected soon. The S7 Group is involved directly neither in preparation nor in the implementation of the 'settlement agreement' and would not make any payments. These are relations between the RSC Energia and Boeing," Vladimir Solntsev said.

Sea Launch was formed in 1995 as a consortium of four companies from Norway, Russia, Ukraine and the United States, and was managed by Boeing. The project aimed to use a floating launch site to place rockets on the equator, which gives the rocket additional speed on lift-off thanks to centripetal force caused by Earth's rotation.

RSC Energia and Boeing have been cooperating in a number of programs connected with manned space launches, for example in the issues related to the International Space Station (ISS).

Energia will develop a new carrier rocket for the Sea Launch.

"I think that in the next four years we will be able to propose a new rocket to the S7 Group. The schedule of the construction has already been created," Solntsev said.

He added that the corporation would use the RD-171M engine for the first stage of the carrier rocket and RD-0124 for its second stage.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
India puts record 104 satellites into orbit
 Sriharikota (AFP) Feb 15, 2017
 India successfully put a record 104 satellites from a single rocket into orbit on Wednesday in the latest triumph for its famously frugal space agency. Scientists gathered for the launch in the southern spaceport of Sriharikota burst into applause as the head of India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced all the satellites had been ejected. "My hearty congratulations to the ISRO team for this success," ISRO director Kiran Kumar told scientists ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Art and space enter a new dimension

 Reaching for the Stars: An Interview with former NASA Astronaut Mike Fossum

 Air Force doctor solves NASA's poop problem

 Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
ROCKET SCIENCE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
ROCKET SCIENCE
Scientists predicted new high-energy compounds

 ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 NASA to host news conference on discovery beyond our solar system
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement