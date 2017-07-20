Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) July 20, 2017


SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk has downplayed the chances of a successful inaugural flight for his Falcon Heavy space launch vehicle, admitting there is a "good chance it would not make it to orbit in its first launch."

Development of the booster rocket, which is powered by 27 engines, has proven to be "way harder than the team initially thought," he told the International Space Station Research and Development conference on Wednesday.

Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful rocket booster in the world, capable of delivering a 54 ton payload into orbit.

Musk said that combining three Falcon 9 rockets together had multiplied vibrations throughout the vehicle making it difficult to test without a launch.

The maiden test flight is due to take place toward the end of the year.

The billionaire added that the best way to re-invigorate public interest in space was to build a lunar colony.

"If you want to get the public fired up, you've got to put a base on the moon," he said, in order to continue the dream of the Apollo missions.

SpaceX announced in February it had finalized a deal with two private citizens to be sent around the Moon in what would mark the farthest humans have ever traveled to deep space.

Fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, also announced in March his intention to build lunar vehicles and habitat modules in order to establish colonies, and has submitted a collaboration proposal to NASA.

Musk, who has said he wants to send an unmanned lander to Mars by 2020, added Wednesday that any colonization efforts should rely as much as possible on resources available on the planet.

ROCKET SCIENCE
After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
 Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 5, 2017
 SpaceX on Wednesday deployed a broadband communications satellite for IntelSat, after twice ditching launch plans in the final seconds before liftoff earlier this week. The satellite, known as IntelSat 35e, soared into the blue sky over Cape Canaveral at 7:38 pm (2338 GMT), riding a Falcon 9 rocket to a distant, geostationary orbit. The force required to send the payload to space meant S ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
In Gulf of Mexico, NASA Evaluates How Crew Will Exit Orion

 Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019

 NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 ULA to launch Dream Chaser for cargo runs to ISS for Sierra Nevada
ROCKET SCIENCE
Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely

 Russia to Supply Largest Ever Number of Space Rocket Engines to US This Year

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System
ROCKET SCIENCE
Panorama Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Sol 1756: Closing time

 Hubble sees Martian moon orbiting the Red Planet

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
ROCKET SCIENCE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
ROCKET SCIENCE
LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 Korean Aerospace offices raided in anti-corruption probe

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History
ROCKET SCIENCE
Cleanup Time: Russia Launches Satellite to Remove Space Junk from Orbit

 Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems

 Sorting complicated knots

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement
ROCKET SCIENCE
Eyes Wide Open for MASCARA Exoplanet Hunter

 Ancient worm burrows offer insights into early 'ecosystem engineers'

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement