ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

by Staff Writers
Paris (ESA) Feb 22, 2017
ESA has announced it has adopted an Open Access policy for its content such as still images, videos and selected sets of data. For more than two decades, ESA has been sharing vast amounts of information, imagery and data with scientists, industry, media and the public at large via digital platforms such as the web and social media. ESA's evolving information management policy increases these opportunities.
In particular, a new Open Access policy for ESA's information and data will now facilitate broadest use and reuse of the material for the general public, media, the educational sector, partners and anybody else seeking to utilise and build upon it.
"This evolution in opening access to ESA's images, information and knowledge is an important element of our goal to inform, innovate, interact and inspire in the Space 4.0 landscape," said Jan Woerner, ESA Director General.
"It logically follows the free and open data policies we have already established and accounts for the increasing interest of the general public, giving more insight to the taxpayers in the member states who fund the Agency."
ESA, international organisations and Creative Commons
CC IGO licences were designed for use by intergovernmental organisations and allow, in the case of CC BY-SA IGO, for example, images to be widely used on Wikipedia and its media repository Wikimedia Commons.
Over the past two years, ESA has trialled use of the CC BY-SA IGO licences and released images from the popular Rosetta comet-chasing mission, sets of Mars images as well as other imagery under that credit.
Creative Commons is a global non-profit organisation that enables sharing and reuse of creativity and knowledge through the provision of free legal tools. It continues to be a major partner and facilitator with ESA and the other international organisations in using and further developing the licences.
Marco Trovatello, who follows the project for ESA, believes that "Free and open access to ESA's knowledge, information and data are a cornerstone regarding our link with the larger public and user communities and will thus contribute to societal benefit."
The ESA digital agenda
Why subsets of content?
What is Open Access?
