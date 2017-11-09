Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Diffused light shows clear structures
 by Staff Writers
 Nuremberg, Germany (SPX) Nov 09, 2017


Image of investigated hexagonal benzene ring structure taken with an electron microscope. Right: Reconstructed image of the benzene ring structure taken using the innovative method based on incoherent light. In future, this method could be used to obtain images of individual atoms with an even higher resolution using short wave x-rays. Image: Nature Physics

Scientists gain an insight into the fascinating world of atoms and molecules using x-ray microscopes. Ground-breaking research by physicists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg (FAU), the Deutsches Elektronen Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg, and the University of Hamburg has paved the way towards new imaging techniques.

The team of scientists have successfully developed and tested a method which is considerably more effective than conventional procedures. The researchers' findings have recently been published in the renowned journal Nature Physics.

Conventional methods researchers use to determine the structure of crystals and minerals are based on the coherent scattering of light. In other words, light waves hit a structure and are deflected, but continue to oscillate without their pattern of crests and troughs being distorted or interrupted in any way.

If a sufficient number of these photons can be measured with a detector, a characteristic diffraction pattern is obtained which can be used to derive the pattern of scattered atoms or the crystal structure.

Most light waves, however, are scattered incoherently, that is the wave patterns of the outgoing waves are no longer directly in relation to the incoming waves as the light is reflected from the atoms it touches as fluorescent light. The result is diffuse background light which scientists have until now believed was not suitable for imaging, having a negative effect on the accuracy of the method.

This incoherently scattered light, however, is precisely what has now been used to analyse a structure. At DESY, the researchers successfully created an image of a hexagonal, micrometre sized structure in the shape of a benzene ring.

The basic technique behind this procedure is not new. Robert Hanbury Brown and Richard Q. Twiss used incoherent light to determine the diameter of stars as early on as 1956. The team of researchers from Erlangen and Hamburg have now refined this method, using it to analyse microscopic structures.

The innovative method has one decisive advantage. 'The smaller the structures to be imaged, the larger the proportion of incoherently scattered light,' explains the lead author of the study, Raimund Schneider from FAU.

'Whilst this poses coherent imaging increasing problems with intensity, our method actually benefits from it.' The new method has the potential to achieve a significant improvement in analysing structures in the fields of biology and medicine.

Research paper

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
A strange new world of light
 Boston MA (SPX) Nov 06, 2017
 There's nothing new thing under the sun - except maybe light itself. Over the last decade, applied physicists have developed nanostructured materials that can produce completely new states of light exhibiting strange behavior, such as bending in a spiral, corkscrewing and dividing like a fork. These so-called structured beams not only can tell scientists a lot about the physics of light, t ... read more
Related Links
 University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA Completes Review of First SLS, Orion Deep Space Exploration Mission

 Stressed seedlings in space

 Orbital ATK's to deliver supplies to International Space Station

 How Does Your Space Garden Grow
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle

 Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz

 Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
How long can microorganisms live on Mars

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Cancer cells destroyed with dinosaur extinction metal

 General Atomics awarded $8.8M contract for low power laser demonstrator

 Cheyenne Mountain sees better satellite picture

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement