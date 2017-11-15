Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Contracting white dwarf observed for the first time
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Nov 15, 2017


White dwarf from HD49798/RX J0648.0-4418

Astrophysicists from MSU (Russia) and his colleagues from Italy and Russian Academy of Sciences have found the first observational evidence for a contracting white dwarf. Constant high spin-up rate of a star of this type, located in an enigmatic binary system, can be easily explained if the white dwarf is contracting, the researchers argue. The discovery is reported in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

"Thanks to this discovery, astrophysicists will be able to study and evaluate the evolution patterns of young white dwarfs - and successfully look for similar systems in the galaxy, " - noted the main author of the article, astrophysicist Sergei Popov (SAI MSU).

It is widely believed, based on theoretical considerations, that young white dwarfs - the compact remnants of solar-like stars, - should experience a phase of contraction in their early life. The radius of a typical white dwarf can decrease by several hundred kilometers during the first million years of its life.

However, there was no observational evidence for this effect up to now. First, because most of the known white dwarf are much older. Second, because the scientists do not have a direct and precise way to measure the radii, and their variations, in these stars.

Studying an enigmatic X-ray source in a binary system of a rare type, the scientists might have found the first observational evidence for a contracting white dwarf. The binary system HD49798/RX J0648.0-4418 is at a distance of 2000 light years, in the Puppis constellation, and has been extensively studied with optical, UV, and X-ray telescopes.

It contains a massive white dwarf, which spins with a period of only 13 s, the fastest known for a white dwarf, and emits X-rays due to the accretion of matter captured from the stellar wind of its companion star.

Sandro Mereghetti (a coauthor of the new paper) recently discovered that the rotational velocity of this white dwarf has been steadily increasing during the latest 20 years. Its spin period of 13 s is decreasing by 7 nanoseconds every year.

This might seem a very small change, but it is actually a very large effect for a body weighting more than our Sun, but with a radius as small as about 5000 km (less than the Earth). Indeed, such a large spin-up rate could not be easily explained in standard ways (e.g. by the captured angular momentum of the accreting matter).

The solution to this puzzle has been now presented by the authors of this new study. They demonstrate that the high spin-up rate can be easily explained if the white dwarf is contracting, exactly as in the case of a spinning skater that brings in her arms to rotate faster.

The evolutionary calculations presented in the paper show that the white dwarf has an age of only about 2 million years. The contraction rate of about one centimeter per year expected for this age is exactly of the correct amount to explain the measured spin-up rate, showing that this is the first example of contracting white dwarf ever identified.

"For decades it has been theoretically clear that that young white dwarfs are contracting. Yet, that very phase of contraction has never been observed "in real time". We should thank the uniqueness of the binary system under study: the white dwarf was literally illuminated (due to the accretion of matter from the neighboring star).

But it was highlighted so neatly that the accreting matter did not affect its rotation - an extremely rare phenomenon! In other similar systems, accretion is much more powerful: it determines how the white dwarf rotates, which makes it impossible to notice the beauty of contraction", - Popov explained.

Research paper

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
The star that would not die
 Goleta CA (SPX) Nov 09, 2017
 Supernovae, the explosions of stars, have been observed in the thousands and in all cases they marked the death of a star. Astronomers at Las Cumbres Observatory have discovered a remarkable exception - a star that exploded multiple times over a period of more than fifty years. Their observations are challenging existing theories on these cosmic catastrophes. When the supernova, named iPTF ... read more
Related Links
 Lomonosov Moscow State University
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 Brazil's tech junkies seek healing at digital detox clinic

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 The road to Orion's launch
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
The state of commercial spaceports in 2017

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle

 Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
How long can microorganisms live on Mars

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions

 Leonardo tapped by British Royal Air Force for radar testing equipment

 A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement