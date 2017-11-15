Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EXO WORLDS
Closest temperate world orbiting quiet star discovered
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Nov 15, 2017


This artist's impression shows the temperate planet Ross 128 b, with its red dwarf parent star in the background. This planet, which lies only 11 light-years from Earth, was found by a team using ESO's unique planet-hunting HARPS instrument. The new world is now the second-closest temperate planet to be detected after Proxima b. It is also the closest planet to be discovered orbiting an inactive red dwarf star, which may increase the likelihood that this planet could potentially sustain life. Ross 128 b will be a prime target for ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, which will be able to search for biomarkers in the planet's atmosphere.

A temperate Earth-sized planet has been discovered only 11 light-years from the Solar System by a team using ESO's unique planet-hunting HARPS instrument. The new world has the designation Ross 128 b and is now the second-closest temperate planet to be detected after Proxima b.

It is also the closest planet to be discovered orbiting an inactive red dwarf star, which may increase the likelihood that this planet could potentially sustain life. Ross 128 b will be a prime target for ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, which will be able to search for biomarkers in the planet's atmosphere.

A team working with ESO's High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS) at the La Silla Observatory in Chile has found that the red dwarf star Ross 128 is orbited by a low-mass exoplanet every 9.9 days. This Earth-sized world is expected to be temperate, with a surface temperature that may also be close to that of the Earth. Ross 128 is the "quietest" nearby star to host such a temperate exoplanet.

"This discovery is based on more than a decade of HARPS intensive monitoring together with state-of-the-art data reduction and analysis techniques. Only HARPS has demonstrated such a precision and it remains the best planet hunter of its kind, 15 years after it began operations," explains Nicola Astudillo-Defru (Geneva Observatory - University of Geneva, Switzerland), who co-authored the discovery paper.

Red dwarfs are some of the coolest, faintest - and most common - stars in the Universe. This makes them very good targets in the search for exoplanets and so they are increasingly being studied. In fact, lead author Xavier Bonfils (Institut de Planetologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble - Universite Grenoble-Alpes/CNRS, Grenoble, France), named their HARPS programme The shortcut to happiness, as it is easier to detect small cool siblings of Earth around these stars, than around stars more similar to the Sun.

Many red dwarf stars, including Proxima Centauri, are subject to flares that occasionally bathe their orbiting planets in deadly ultraviolet and X-ray radiation. However, it seems that Ross 128 is a much quieter star, and so its planets may be the closest known comfortable abode for possible life.

Although it is currently 11 light-years from Earth, Ross 128 is moving towards us and is expected to become our nearest stellar neighbour in just 79 000 years - a blink of the eye in cosmic terms. Ross 128 b will by then take the crown from Proxima b and become the closest exoplanet to Earth!

With the data from HARPS, the team found that Ross 128 b orbits 20 times closer than the Earth orbits the Sun. Despite this proximity, Ross 128 b receives only 1.38 times more irradiation than the Earth.

As a result, Ross 128 b's equilibrium temperature is estimated to lie between -60C and 20C, thanks to the cool and faint nature of its small red dwarf host star, which has just over half the surface temperature of the Sun. While the scientists involved in this discovery consider Ross 128b to be a temperate planet, uncertainty remains as to whether the planet lies inside, outside, or on the cusp of the habitable zone, where liquid water may exist on a planet's surface.

Astronomers are now detecting more and more temperate exoplanets, and the next stage will be to study their atmospheres, composition and chemistry in more detail. Vitally, the detection of biomarkers such as oxygen in the very closest exoplanet atmospheres will be a huge next step, which ESO's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is in prime position to take.

"New facilities at ESO will first play a critical role in building the census of Earth-mass planets amenable to characterisation. In particular, NIRPS, the infrared arm of HARPS, will boost our efficiency in observing red dwarfs, which emit most of their radiation in the infrared. And then, the ELT will provide the opportunity to observe and characterise a large fraction of these planets," concludes Xavier Bonfils.

EXO WORLDS
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star
 Amsterdam, Netherlands (SPX) Nov 10, 2017
 A team of mainly Dutch astronomers has observed moving shadows on a dust disk around a star. On multiple days they took a 'photo' of the star and its disk. They used the SPHERE instrument, partially built in the Netherlands, on the Very Large Telescope in Chile. Probably, processes in the inner disk cast their shadows at the outer disk. The astronomers publish their findings in The Astrophysical ... read more
Related Links
 High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 Brazil's tech junkies seek healing at digital detox clinic

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 The road to Orion's launch
EXO WORLDS
The state of commercial spaceports in 2017

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle

 Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco
EXO WORLDS
How long can microorganisms live on Mars

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
EXO WORLDS
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
EXO WORLDS
Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president
EXO WORLDS
Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions

 Leonardo tapped by British Royal Air Force for radar testing equipment

 A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk
EXO WORLDS
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets
EXO WORLDS
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement