Chinese start-up tests rocket engine



by Staff Writers



Beijing (XNA) Dec 26, 2017



A Chinese start up successfully tested an engine for its light rocket, which is set to be launched by June 2018.

The test was conducted in a test ground in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday, said Shu Chang, chief executive officer of Beijing-based One Space, on Saturday.

The engine uses solid propellants and will power the company's X-series light rockets, Shu said, adding that engineers have finished designing the rocket's main body and electrical system.

The engine can not only drive light carrier rockets but also sub-orbital spacecraft, he said.

Founded in 2015, One Space focuses on developing light rockets that can carry small satellites at affordable prices.

Source: Xinhua News

Stennis Space Center MS (SPX) Dec 22, 2017





NASA engineers capped a year of Space Launch System testing with a final RS-25 rocket engine hot fire on Dec. 13 at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The 400-second test on the A-1 Test Stand was a "green run" test of an RS-25 flight controller. It marked the eighth RS-25 test of the year and the sixth flight controller to be tested for use on NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) ve ... read more

