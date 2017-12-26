Chinese start-up tests rocket engine

|.
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Dec 26, 2017
A Chinese start up successfully tested an engine for its light rocket, which is set to be launched by June 2018.
The test was conducted in a test ground in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday, said Shu Chang, chief executive officer of Beijing-based One Space, on Saturday.
The engine uses solid propellants and will power the company's X-series light rockets, Shu said, adding that engineers have finished designing the rocket's main body and electrical system.
The engine can not only drive light carrier rockets but also sub-orbital spacecraft, he said.
Founded in 2015, One Space focuses on developing light rockets that can carry small satellites at affordable prices.
Source: Xinhua News
