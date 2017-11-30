Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Chinese satellite closes in on dark matter mystery
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 30, 2017


Scientists have detected cosmic ray energy readings that could bring them closer to proving the existence of dark matter, a mysterious substance believed to comprise a quarter of our universe, a study said Thursday.

Likely made up of unknown sub-atomic material, dark matter is invisible to telescopes and can be perceived only through its gravitational pull on other objects in the universe.

Beijing's first astronomical satellite launched two years ago detected 1.5 million cosmic ray electrons and protons, the study said, and unprecedented measurements found curiously low-energy rays.

The team of researchers from China, Switzerland and Italy, who published their first results in the journal Nature, said the data may cast light on "the annihilation or decay of particle dark matter".

"This new unseen phenomena can bring breakthroughs," Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said at a briefing.

"After collecting more data, if we can identify it is dark matter for sure then that is very significant. And if not, it is even more significant because they would be fresh new particles that no one had predicted before," Bai added, to applause from fellow scientists.

The Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) is now collecting more data from space to help researchers figure out what it could be.

DAMPE was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in December 2015, after nearly 20 years in development.

Its designers boast that DAMPE is superior to its US counterpart, the AMS-02 (Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer) that NASA installed on the International Space Station in 2011.

"Our cosmic ray detection range is 10 times that of AMS-02 and three times as accurate," said DAMPE chief scientist Chang Jin.

"Proving the existence of dark matter takes a lot of time. Now we have worked out the most precise spectrum, but we are not 100 percent sure that this can lead us to the location of dark matter," he said.

According to the current state of its instruments, DAMPE is expected to record a total of more than 10 billion cosmic ray events over its useful life of around three more years.

The project is a collaboration of more than 100 scientists, students and technicians in China, Switzerland and Italy and funded by the state-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Beijing invests hundreds of billions of dollars in scientific research each year, under a five-year plan for 2016 to 2020 that seeks to lift the country's technological research capabilities into the world's top 15.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
First finding of China's DAMPE may shed light on dark matter research
 Beijing, China (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
 The Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE, also known as Wukong) mission published its first scientific results on Nov. 30 in Nature, presenting the precise measurement of cosmic ray electron flux, especially a spectral break at ~0.9 TeV. The data may shed light on the annihilation or decay of particle dark matter. DAMPE is a collaboration of more than a hundred scientists, technicians and ... read more
Related Links
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Building for a future in space: An interview with Dava Newman and Gui Trotti

 Space Farms: 'Mark Watney in The Martian Was Right to Add Poop to the Soil'

 NASA successfully fires Voyager 1 thrusters after 37 years

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018

 Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles

 Russia loses contact with satellite after launch from new spaceport
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Earthworms can reproduce in Mars-like soil

 Opportunity Greets Winter Solstice

 NASA builds its next Mars rover mission

 Scientists developed a new sensor for future missions to the Moon and Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Going green to the Red Planet

 Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Quantum optics allows us to abandon expensive lasers in spectroscopy

 Spin current from heat: New material increases efficiency

 New catalyst controls activation of a carbon-hydrogen bond

 Math gets real in strong, lightweight structures
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Scientists identify key factors that help microbes thrive in harsh environments

 Exoplanet Has Smothering Stratosphere Without Water

 Scientists study Earth's earliest life forms in Nevada hot spring

 Traces of life on nearest exoplanets may be hidden in equatorial trap
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement