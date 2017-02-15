Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 15, 2017


File image.

In April, China will launch a cargo spacecraft into orbit as part of a schedule to develop an international space station as soon as 2020.

A Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft could be headed into space "as early as mid-April" atop a Long March-7 Y2 rocket, representing a major milestone for China's space program, according to People's Daily, an English-language Chinese news outlet.

One wonders if the launch will take place on April 24, which was named China's Space Day last year by government officials, according to a Chinese white paper.

"The launch of Tianzhou-1 will be a crucial step for China in building a space station by 2020," the news service noted. The vessel arrived in Hainan Province on Monday where the China Manned Space Agency plans to conduct the launch, the agency said.

The 13-ton spacecraft can hold 6 tons of supplies and two tons of fuel. It can also cruise autonomously for up to three months, the People's Daily reported.

A white paper published in December, 2016 by the State Council Information Office states the China "always" adheres to the concept of using space exploration "for peaceful purposes," adding that China "opposes the weaponization of or an arms race in outer space."

The white paper strikes a different tone than a 2015 China Daily article that said President Xi had requested the People's Liberation Army air force division to "speed up" development of space-based capabilities. Militarizing in space is a "need of the times," China Daily noted.

Wang Ya'nan, an editor of the Aerospace Knowledge magazine in Beijing, told the daily news service that the US has "paid considerable attention and resources" to developing outer-space military capabilities.

"Though China has stated that it sticks to the peaceful use of space, we must make sure that we have the ability to cope with others' operations in space," Wang said.

Last Tuesday, the Pentagon announced the successful testing of Raytheon SM-3 IIA missile after it intercepted a ballistic missile target mid-flight by descending from outside the atmosphere.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
DRAGON SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 31, 2017
 China's plans for deep-space exploration included two Mars missions and one Jupiter probe. China plans its first Mars probe by 2020, said Wu Yanhua, vice director of the China National Space Administration. A second Mars probe will bring back samples and conduct research on the planet's structure, composition and environment, Wu said. Also on the agenda are an asteroid explorat ... read more

DRAGON SPACE
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps
DRAGON SPACE
Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

 Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality
DRAGON SPACE
ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Angling up for Mars science
DRAGON SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
DRAGON SPACE
A New Space Paradigm

 SpaceKnow raises $4 million in Series A funding

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 Government announces boost for UK commercial space sector
DRAGON SPACE
NASA to launch Raven to develop autonomous rendezvous capability

 Big data for the universe

 New high-performance computing cluster at the Albert Einstein Institute in Potsdam

 Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling
DRAGON SPACE
NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows
DRAGON SPACE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement