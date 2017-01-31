China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Jan 31, 2017
China's plans for deep-space exploration included two Mars missions and one Jupiter probe.
China plans its first Mars probe by 2020, said Wu Yanhua, vice director of the China National Space Administration.
A second Mars probe will bring back samples and conduct research on the planet's structure, composition and environment, Wu said.
Also on the agenda are an asteroid exploration, and a fly-by of the Jupiter system.
China aims to become a space power around 2030 with an advanced and open aerospace industry and space infrastructure.
Key aerospace projects currently planned by around 2020 include manned space programs, lunar probes, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and the Gaofen (High Resolution) observation satellite program, according to a white paper on space activities released late last year.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
