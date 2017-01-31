Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
DRAGON SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 31, 2017


File image.

China's plans for deep-space exploration included two Mars missions and one Jupiter probe.

China plans its first Mars probe by 2020, said Wu Yanhua, vice director of the China National Space Administration.

A second Mars probe will bring back samples and conduct research on the planet's structure, composition and environment, Wu said.

Also on the agenda are an asteroid exploration, and a fly-by of the Jupiter system.

China aims to become a space power around 2030 with an advanced and open aerospace industry and space infrastructure.

Key aerospace projects currently planned by around 2020 include manned space programs, lunar probes, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and the Gaofen (High Resolution) observation satellite program, according to a white paper on space activities released late last year.

Source: Xinhua News Agency


DRAGON SPACE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 18, 2017
 China's first cargo spacecraft will leave the factory, according to the website of China's manned space mission. A review meeting was convened last Thursday, during which officials and experts unanimously concluded that the Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft had met all the requirements to leave the factory. The take-off weight of Tianzhou-1 is 13 tonnes and it can ship material of up to si ... read more

DRAGON SPACE
