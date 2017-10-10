Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
EARTH OBSERVATION
China launches remote sensing satellite for Venezuela
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Oct 10, 2017


illustration only

China launched Venezuela's remote sensing satellite, VRSS-2, into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi desert at 12:13 on Monday.

The VRSS-2 was the third satellite jointly launched by China and Venezuela, and also the later's second remote sensing satellite. It will be primarily used by Venezuela for land resources inspection, environmental protection, disaster monitoring and management, crop yield estimation and city planning.

The satellite was launched by a Chinese Long March-2D carrier rocket which was designed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

This was the 252nd flight mission for the Long March rocket family.

In 2008, China launched Venezuela's first satellite - the Venesat-1, or "Simon Bolivar" - which carried communications facilities.

In 2012, Venezuela's first remote sensing satellite, the VRSS-1, was launched into space from China.

Source: Xinhua News

EARTH OBSERVATION
Satellites See Silicon Valley's Quick Drought Recovery
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 06, 2017
 Underground water reserves in California's Silicon Valley rebounded quickly from the state's recent severe drought, demonstrating the success of aggressive conservation measures, according to a new space-based study by NASA and university scientists. Using satellite data from COSMO-SkyMed, a constellation of four Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, or ASI) satellites, a resear ... read more
 China National Space Administration
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application


