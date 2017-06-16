Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jun 16, 2017


illustration only

China launched two remote-sensing micro-nano satellites on a Long March-4B rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert Thursday.

The OVS-1A and the OVS-1B, the first two satellites of Zhuhai-I remote-sensing micro-nano satellite constellation, are expected to improve the monitoring of geographical, environmental, and geological changes across the country, according to Beijing Institute of Space Science and Technology Information.

Compared with previous remote-sensing satellites, the OVS-1A and the OVS-1B are video satellites, featuring the function of conducting fast "gaze" observation. Its imaging scope covers more than 85 percent of global population.

The launch of the Zhuhai-I satellite constellation, composed of video micro-nano satellites, hyperspectral satellites and radar satellites, will be completed within the next two to three years.

Source: Xinhua News

DRAGON SPACE
China's space station to help maintain co-orbital telescope
 Beijing (XNA) Jun 08, 2017
 China will develop and launch a two-meter-caliber space telescope, which will share the same orbit with the country's future space station, said Yang Liwei, deputy director of China Manned Space Agency. The telescope will dock with the co-orbital space station for refueling as well as maintenance and exchange, Yang revealed at the ongoing Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2017) whi ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
Russia launches space freighter to ISS

 Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
DRAGON SPACE
Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines

 India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021

 Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus
DRAGON SPACE
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Hot rocks, not warm atmosphere, led to relatively recent water-carved valleys on Mars
DRAGON SPACE
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 China to open space station to scientists worldwide

 China achieves key breakthrough in multiple launch vehicles

 China's space station to help maintain co-orbital telescope
DRAGON SPACE
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor
DRAGON SPACE
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy

 Cloudy with a chance of radiation: NASA studies simulated radiation

 Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers

 New technique enables 3-D printing with paste of silicone particles in water
DRAGON SPACE
The Art of Exoplanets

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars

 Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1
DRAGON SPACE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement