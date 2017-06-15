Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China launches its first X-ray space telescope
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) June 15, 2017


China successfully launched on Thursday its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, state media reported.

A Long March-4B rocket carried the 2.5-tonne telescope into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 11:00 am (3:00 GMT), according to the official Xinhua news agency

The Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT), named Insight, will allow Chinese scientists to observe magnetic fields and the interiors of pulsars and better understand the evolution of black holes.

It will also help scientists search for gamma-ray bursts corresponding to gravitational waves and study how to pulsars can be used for spacecraft navigation, Xinhua said.

"Insight is expected to push forward the development of space astronomy and improve space X-ray detection technology in China," Xinhua said.

Beijing sees its multi-billion-dollar space programme as a symbol of its rise and of the Communist Party's success in turning around the fortunes of the once poverty-stricken nation.

In April, China's first cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space lab -- a key development toward China's goal of having its own crewed space station by 2022.

Last month, China opened a "Lunar Palace" laboratory on Earth to simulate a moon-like environment and house students for up to 200 days as the country prepares for its long-term goal of sending humans to the natural satellite.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Jackpot! Cosmic magnifying-glass effect captures universe's brightest galaxies
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jun 07, 2017
 Boosted by natural magnifying lenses in space, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured unique close-up views of the universe's brightest infrared galaxies, which are as much as 10,000 times more luminous than our Milky Way. The galaxy images, magnified through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, reveal a tangled web of misshapen objects punctuated by exotic patterns such as rings ... read more
Related Links
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop

 China to open space station to scientists worldwide

 China achieves key breakthrough in multiple launch vehicles
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Cloudy with a chance of radiation: NASA studies simulated radiation

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
The Art of Exoplanets

 A planet hotter than most stars

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement