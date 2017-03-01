Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















PHYSICS NEWS
Cells adapt ultra-rapidly to zero gravity
 by Staff Writers
 Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Mar 01, 2017


Front plate of the experiment equipment is shown. Image courtesy C. Thiel und Airbus DS.

Mammalian cells are optimally adapted to gravity. But what happens in the microgravity environment of space if the earth's pull disappears? Previously, many experiments exhibited cell changes - after hours or even days in zero gravity. Astronauts, however, returned to Earth without any severe health problems after long missions in space, which begs the question as to how capable cells are of adapting to changes in gravity.

Based on real-time readings on the ISS, UZH scientists can now reveal that cells are able to respond to changes in gravitational conditions extremely quickly and keep on functioning. Therefore, the study also provides direct evidence that certain cell functions are linked to gravity.

Test setup and measurement on the ISS
 In contrast to space experiments, where analyses are conducted afterwards on Earth, the team headed by UZH scientists Oliver Ullrich and Cora Thiel opted for a different path.

They geared their experimental design towards conducting direct measurements in space: From thawing the test cells to the measurements themselves, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti performed all the operations directly in the lab on the ISS. The data gathered on the space station was then transmitted to Earth. Rigorous internal and external controls excluded any influence other than gravity.

Cell adaptation in 42 seconds
 The research team used the so-called oxidative burst - an old evolutionary mechanism to kill off bacteria via defense cells - to study how rat cells responded to changes in gravity. With the aid of centrifuges, Cristoforetti altered the gravitational conditions on the ISS, which enabled the team in the control center to track how the cells reacted. "Ultra-rapidly," explains Oliver Ullrich, a professor from the Institute of Anatomy at the University of Zurich.

"Although the immune defense collapsed as soon as zero gravity hit, to our surprise the defense cells made a full recovery within 42 seconds." For Ullrich and Thiel, the direct evidence of a rapid and complete adaptation to zero gravity in less than a minute begs the question as to whether previous cell changes measured after hours or days were also the result of an adaptation process.

Good news for astronauts
 "It seems paradoxical," says Thiel: "Cells are able to adapt ultra-rapidly to zero gravity. However, they were never exposed to it in the evolution of life on Earth. Therefore, the results raise more questions regarding the robustness of life and its astonishing adaptability."

In any case, as far as Ullrich is concerned the result of the ISS experiment is good news for manned space flight: "There's hope that our cells are able to cope much better with zero gravity than we previously thought."

Space experiment
 The research material used by Professor Ullrich and Doctor Thiel was transported to the ISS on the SpaceX-CRS-6 mission by a Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon space station on April 14, 2015. The research mission was funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

After years of preparation, the ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti conducted the experiments in the BIOLAB of the COLUMBUS Module on the ISS. The University of Zurich headed the experiment in collaboration with Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, the Technical University of Munich, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, the European Space Agency (ESA), the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Cora S. Thiel, Diane de Zelicourt, Svantje Tauber, Astrid Adrian, Markus Franz, Dana M. Simmet, Kathrin Schoppmann, Swantje Hauschild, Sonja Krammer, Miriam Christen, Gesine Bradacs, Katrin Paulsen, Susanne A. Wolf, Markus Braun, Jason Hatton, Vartan Kurtcuoglu, Stefanie Franke, Samuel Tanner, Samantha Cristoforetti, Beate Sick, Bertold Hock and Oliver Ullrich. Rapid adaptation to microgravity in mammalian macrophage cells. Scientific Reports 7, Article number: 43 (2017). February 27, 2017. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-00119-6

PHYSICS NEWS
'Gravitational noise' interferes with determining distant sources
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 Our Galaxy's gravitational field limits the accuracy of astrometric observations of distant objects. This is most clearly appeared for objects that are visually located behind the central regions of the Galaxy and the Galactic plane, where the deviation can be up to several dozen microarcseconds. And, more importantly, the effect of this gravitational "noise" cannot be removed. This means ... read more
Related Links
 University of Zurich
 The Physics of Time and Space
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

PHYSICS NEWS
How bright is the future of space food

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
PHYSICS NEWS
SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras
PHYSICS NEWS
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 More Earth-like than moon-like

 NASA Explores Opportunity for Smaller Experiments to 'Hitch a Ride' to Mars
PHYSICS NEWS
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
PHYSICS NEWS
GomSpace to supply 3 satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data
PHYSICS NEWS
When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science

 York Space partners with Metropolitan State for Denver satellite facility

 NASA team develops modular avionics systems for small missions

 Keeping Our Cool in Space
PHYSICS NEWS
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?
PHYSICS NEWS
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement