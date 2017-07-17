CPI Aero signs contract with Sikorsky Black Hawk fuel assemblies

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains.
"The fuel panel assembly is a key product within our aerosystems segment and is an excellent example of our capabilities outside of our traditional aerostructures market," said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said in a press release.
"The Black Hawk helicopter has been one of the most important aircraft systems to CPI Aero for the past 10 years, and it is gratifying that it will continue to be so for at least the next five years."
The UH-50 Black Hawk is the primary medium-lift transport helicopter of the U.S. Army and several other nations where it has been exported. It has been produced in many variants to perform a wide variety of missions.
Over 4000 Black Hawks have been produced since the platforms introduction in 1974. The U.S. Navy uses a ship-launched version of the platform known as the CH-60 Sea Hawk.
