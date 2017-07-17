Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
CPI Aero signs contract with Sikorsky Black Hawk fuel assemblies
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017


Grob 120TP training aircraft ready for British military use
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017 - Affinity Flying Training Services has announced that the Grob 120TP Prefect has received Military Release to Service as a British training aircraft, Elbit Systems announced on Monday.

The Grob 120TP is part of a series of light training aircraft that are entering service in 2017. The Prefect will be part of the Fixed Wing section of the British Military Flying Training System.

"This fantastic aircraft offers a step change in elementary flying training capability which incorporates the latest digital glass cockpit technology -- a great first step on the ladder for all our future pilots," Iain Chalmers, managing director at Affinity, said in a press release.

The aircraft will serve in introductory flying courses for British armed forces aircrews. The Prefect has a fully digital cockpit and instruments allowing it to fly in day, night, and instrument lying conditions.

The UKMFTS program puts beginner pilots through Elementary, Basic, and Advanced flight training before they are transferred to active-duty aircraft. Mission aircraft training takes place at Operational Conversion Units for specific aircraft types.

Affinity Flying Training Services is a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Kellogg Brown and Root and was selected by Ascent Flight Training to manage the Fixed Wing portion of UKMFTS.

CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains.

"The fuel panel assembly is a key product within our aerosystems segment and is an excellent example of our capabilities outside of our traditional aerostructures market," said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said in a press release.

"The Black Hawk helicopter has been one of the most important aircraft systems to CPI Aero for the past 10 years, and it is gratifying that it will continue to be so for at least the next five years."

The UH-50 Black Hawk is the primary medium-lift transport helicopter of the U.S. Army and several other nations where it has been exported. It has been produced in many variants to perform a wide variety of missions.

Over 4000 Black Hawks have been produced since the platforms introduction in 1974. The U.S. Navy uses a ship-launched version of the platform known as the CH-60 Sea Hawk.

France and Germany announce new joint fighter program
 Washington (UPI) Jul 14, 2017
 France and Germnay announced they are planning to develop a new joint fighter plane following a French-German cabinet meeting Thrusday. French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the plan at a news conference following the meeting. The two leaders also confirmed their countries committment to the "Euro-drone" program and other defense and economic pro
