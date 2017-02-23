Brazilian air force tests KC-390 refueling capabilities



by Richard Tomkins



Brasilia, Brazil (UPI) Feb 23, 2017



The Brazilian air force has started flight testing the aerial refueling capabilities of Embraer's KC-390 airlifter.

The first in-flight refueling mission of the future Brazilian air force aircraft occurred earlier this month, and military and company personnel are working on another test campaign with F-5M fighters again acting as the fuel receiver aircraft, the air force said.

The KC-390 by Embraer is a medium-sized jet transport. Embraer has so far built two prototypes of the aircraft.

In the refueling tests, no fuel was transferred from the KC-390 but other refueling procedures were carried out.

Engineers also evaluated the common parameters for the correct flight profile by the tanker and receiver aircraft in initial tests.

"Since the F-5M and KC-390 have different envelopes, it is necessary to find a third envelope, at the intersection of the between the two aircraft, to carry out refueling," said Lt. Col. Fernando Benitez Leal, technical manager of the air force's KC-X program.

The KC-390 refuel test program is schedule will run until the end of 2018. Currently, there are two prototypes performing in-flight testing in parallel, and a third is in the finalization phase.

In all, there will be more than 2,000 flight hours for the development and certification tests of the aircraft.

Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 28, 2017





Saab's South African subsidiary has signed an agreement to transfer technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Avionics Division. The technology transfer between Saab Grintek Defense and HAL will enable in-country maintenance by the Indian company of Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite system, which has been chosen by India as the electronic warfare self-protection system for Indi ... read more

Related Links

