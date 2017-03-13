Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Boeing to sustain South Korea's F-15 fleet
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 13, 2017


Boeing has secured a five-year contract to continue sustaining the F-15 fleet operated by South Korea's air force.

Under the agreement, Boeing will continue it's long-term sustainment operations for the F-15K Slam Eagle, the variant designed specifically for South Korea's military needs. Boeing was selected to provide the planes to supplement the country's air force fleet in March 2002, and has been sustaining the fleet since 2012.

"This approach guarantees materials and technical support required for aircraft maintenance over many years while managing costs," program director Tim Buerk said in a press release. "It also provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle times."

Boeing's F-15 fighter is designed to be an air superiority jet fitted for air-to-air combat operations. The aircraft's engines allow the plane to travel at speeds past Mach 2.5.

Armaments for the aircraft include a 20mm cannon in addition to air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

In addition to the United States and South Korea, operators include Israel, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

AEROSPACE
QinetiQ buys 4 Airbus helicopters for Empire Test Pilots' School
 London (UPI) Mar 7, 2017
 QinetiQ will purchase four H125 helicopters from Airbus to support its modernization efforts for Britain's Empire Test Pilots' School. The Empire Test Pilots' School, or ETPS, is an institution tasked with training British military pilots. Students can also receive training in flight test engineering. The facility is managed by QinetiQ alongside the U.K. Ministry of Defense. "Ass ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Releases Free Software Catalog

 India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 The NASA Imager Dentists Use Daily
AEROSPACE
Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket
AEROSPACE
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
AEROSPACE
China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"
AEROSPACE
ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth

 Teal Group Pegs Value of Space Payloads Through 2036 at Over $250 Billion
AEROSPACE
Mikros contracted for U.S. Navy radar support systems

 Sandia creates 3-D metasurfaces with optical possibilities

 First exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

 Understanding what's happening inside liquid droplets
AEROSPACE
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate

 The missing link in how planets form
AEROSPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement