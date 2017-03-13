Boeing to sustain South Korea's F-15 fleet



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 13, 2017



Boeing has secured a five-year contract to continue sustaining the F-15 fleet operated by South Korea's air force.

Under the agreement, Boeing will continue it's long-term sustainment operations for the F-15K Slam Eagle, the variant designed specifically for South Korea's military needs. Boeing was selected to provide the planes to supplement the country's air force fleet in March 2002, and has been sustaining the fleet since 2012.

"This approach guarantees materials and technical support required for aircraft maintenance over many years while managing costs," program director Tim Buerk said in a press release. "It also provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle times."

Boeing's F-15 fighter is designed to be an air superiority jet fitted for air-to-air combat operations. The aircraft's engines allow the plane to travel at speeds past Mach 2.5.

Armaments for the aircraft include a 20mm cannon in addition to air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

In addition to the United States and South Korea, operators include Israel, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

