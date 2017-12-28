Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
Boeing to support Royal Saudi Air Force
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017


Boeing has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide repair services in support of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The terms of the deal were announced Thursday in a press statement released by the Department of Defense.

The agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Air Force is worth more than $480.4 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive firm contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that provides for an initial negotiated fee at the time of inception that can later be adjusted.

Additionally, the contract includes a 24-month base period, with five 12-month option periods and one six-month option period to continue repair services and support between Boeing and the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Specifically, the contract enables Boeing to provide repair and return of parts for the Royal Saudi Air Force's fleet of McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle variants and aerospace ground equipment, according to the Pentagon press release.

Work on the contract will occur in the United States and Saudi Arabia and is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to the release.

AEROSPACE
Lockheed Martin receives $7B for F-22 sustainment
 Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
 Lockheed Martin was awarded a $7 billion contact from the U.S. Air Force for the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor sustainment. The terms of the deal were announced Thursday in a press statement released by the Department of Defense. The contract is classified under a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract over a five-year period, with an expected completion date of Dec. 2027. ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Crew of three docks at International Space Station

 Soyuz carrying Expedition 53 crew lands in Kazakhstan

 The Moon Shines Brightly Among NASA's 2017 Highlights

 SpaceX resupply truck Dragon on route to ISS for space research delivery
AEROSPACE
ArianeGroup to start production of the first Ariane 62

 RS-25 Engine Test is Giant Step for 3-D Printing

 ArianeGroup signs contract with ESA for future Prometheus engine

 In first, SpaceX launches recycled rocket and spaceship
AEROSPACE
Planting oxygen ensures a breath of fresh air

 Opportunity Comes to a Fork in the Road

 Designing future human space exploration on Hawaii's lava fields

 Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space
AEROSPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
AEROSPACE
SpaceX launches 10 more satellites for Iridium

 Green Light for Continued Operations of ESA Science Missions

 New business incubators will help space industry grow

 mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license
AEROSPACE
Pentagon Challenged to Procure a New Satellite in Less Than 12 Years

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Water without windows: Capturing water vapor inside an electron microscope

 Two holograms in one surface
AEROSPACE
Fungi made life on Earth possible, researchers claim

 Cold suns, warm exoplanets and methane blankets

 Spanning disciplines in the search for life beyond Earth

 NASA uses AI to uncover eighth planet circling distant star
AEROSPACE
Study explains why Jupiter's jet stream reverses course on a predictable schedule

 New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Does New Horizons' Next Target Have a Moon?

 Juno probes the depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement