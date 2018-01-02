Boeing tapped to support F-18s, Growlers



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Jan 02, 2018



The Boeing Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to provide aircraft maintenance, parts and service support for the F/A-18A-F Hornet and the EA-18G Growler.

The Pentagon announced the $79.2 million contract on Monday, which comes under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, a cost-reimbursement deal that potentially provides additional costs to Boeing depending on a negotiated fee that is predetermined at the inception of the contract.

The deal tasks the defense contractor with providing "aircraft maintenance, manufacturing of parts, instrumentation, aircraft modifications and engineering support for the F/A-18A-F Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft," to include future aircraft variants and domestic and foreign military sales.

Work on the contract will occur in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds were obligated to Boeing when the contract was awarded.

