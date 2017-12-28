Boeing receives more than $18M for B-52 support



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017



The Boeing Company was awarded a tasking order from the U.S. Air Force to support work on the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range, jet-powered strategic U.S. bomber.

The contract is worth more than $18 million and taps Boeing to provide "research and development of weapons integration" for the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, according to a press statement from the Department of Defense on Wednesday that announced the deal.

The work is a continuation of services Boeing has provided to the Air Force since June 2009, when the company was awarded a 10-year, $750 million dollar firm-fixed-price contract for the Air Force's engineering sustainment program, according to Defense Industry Daily.

In November, Boeing was awarded a modified contract for 10 full-rate production combat network communication technology upgrade kits for B-52 bombers, according to previous UPI reporting. That contract, worth more than $23.8 million, tapped Boeing to install upgraded communication technology.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2019, according to the Pentagon press release.

More than $11.7 million is being obligated to Boeing at the time of award contract, which will be appropriated from fiscal 2017 procurement funds.

