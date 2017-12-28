Boeing receives more than $18M for B-52 support

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017
The Boeing Company was awarded a tasking order from the U.S. Air Force to support work on the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range, jet-powered strategic U.S. bomber.
The contract is worth more than $18 million and taps Boeing to provide "research and development of weapons integration" for the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, according to a press statement from the Department of Defense on Wednesday that announced the deal.
The work is a continuation of services Boeing has provided to the Air Force since June 2009, when the company was awarded a 10-year, $750 million dollar firm-fixed-price contract for the Air Force's engineering sustainment program, according to Defense Industry Daily.
In November, Boeing was awarded a modified contract for 10 full-rate production combat network communication technology upgrade kits for B-52 bombers, according to previous UPI reporting. That contract, worth more than $23.8 million, tapped Boeing to install upgraded communication technology.
Work on the contract will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2019, according to the Pentagon press release.
More than $11.7 million is being obligated to Boeing at the time of award contract, which will be appropriated from fiscal 2017 procurement funds.
Washington DC (SPX) Dec 21, 2017
Two leaders in supersonic technology, Aerion and Lockheed Martin announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to define a formal and gated process to explore the feasibility of a joint development of the world's first supersonic business jet, the Aerion AS2. Over the next 12 months, the companies will work together to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement