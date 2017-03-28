Boeing gets $59 million contract mod for KC-46 production

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
Boeing has received a $59 million contract modification to continue its production for the U.S. Air Force's KC-46 tanker aircraft.
Under the modification, the company will provide interim contracting support, a temporary service conducted in lieu of organic capability for a predetermined time. The deal allows Boeing to defer investment in all or part of required support resources.
The U.S. Department of Defense did not disclose a location for the work, but says it should be complete by March 2018.
Boeing received all funding at the time of the modification award. The work will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
News of the contract modification comes as Boeing experiences delays in modernizing the tanker aircraft. According to a recent report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the program is falling behind schedule despite falling costs.
The KC-46 Pegasus is a multirole tanker designed to refuel all types of U.S. and allied military aircraft while in flight. Operators can also use the plane to carry passengers, medical patients and cargo.
Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017
The U.S. Navy placed a $49.8 million order with Elbit Systems for the delivery of 126 helmet display tracker systems associated with MH-60 aircraft. According to the Navy, the helmet display tracker systems enhance situational awareness and targeting capabilities for Seahawk pilots and co-pilots. The system is designed to integrate with the rotorcraft's 20mm automatic gun subsystem, 2.7 ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement