Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness
 by Staff Writers
 Arlington, VA (SPX) Jun 16, 2017


About 50 executive positions will be affected this year as a result of the changes.

Boeing is taking the next step in making its Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit more globally competitive by eliminating a layer of executive oversight.

"We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity," said Defense, Space and Security President and CEO Leanne Caret.

"We are fundamentally addressing how we compete, win, and grow in Boeing's second century."

As of July 1, the current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network and Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities reporting to Caret.

+ Autonomous Systems: Insitu and Liquid Robotics subsidiaries; Echo Voyager maritime vehicle; vertical lift unmanned systems; and certain electronic and information systems.

+ Space and Missile Systems: satellites; Boeing's share of United Launch Alliance; the International Space Station; Ground-based Midcourse Defense; Ground Based Strategic Deterrent;

+ Joint Direct Attack Munition and Harpoon weapons, among others.

+ Strike, Surveillance and Mobility: F-15 and F/A-18 fighters; P-8 maritime patrol aircraft; Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System; modifications/upgrades to fixed-wing aircraft.

+ Vertical Lift: AH-6i, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters; V-22 Osprey tilt rotor.

Boeing executives Chris Raymond, Jim Chilton, Shelley Lavender, and David Koopersmith will lead those, respectively.

The Development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments, which also report to Caret, will largely be unchanged.

About 50 executive positions will be affected this year as a result of the changes.

SPACEMART
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm
 Ottawa (AFP) June 13, 2017
 Pressure ratcheted up Tuesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to effectively deny a Chinese firm's purchase of Canadian satellite communications company Norsat, over national security concerns. Its purchase by Hytera Communications was approved earlier this month, after a routine security analysis. But since then, opposition parties, two former Canadian spy masters and a US ... read more
Related Links
 Boeing
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
Russia launches space freighter to ISS

 To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
SPACEMART
Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines

 Kazakh man dies in fire after Russian rocket launch

 NASA and Industry Team Successfully Test Orion Launch Abort Motor

 India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021
SPACEMART
Russian Institute to Start Long-Haul Mars Mission Simulations in November

 Elon Musk's vision of a self-sustaining city on Mars published in New Space

 Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Hot rocks, not warm atmosphere, led to relatively recent water-carved valleys on Mars
SPACEMART
New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second in-orbit refueling

 Commsat aims high with satellite system launch
SPACEMART
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor
SPACEMART
Thales introduces ground variant of Sea Fire radar

 From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good use

 Octopus inspires S. Korea 'breakthrough' adhesive patch

 Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers
SPACEMART
Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 Flares May Threaten Planet Habitability Near Red Dwarfs

 The Art of Exoplanets
SPACEMART
New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement