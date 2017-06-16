Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

|
by Staff Writers
Arlington, VA (SPX) Jun 16, 2017
Boeing is taking the next step in making its Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit more globally competitive by eliminating a layer of executive oversight.
"We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity," said Defense, Space and Security President and CEO Leanne Caret.
"We are fundamentally addressing how we compete, win, and grow in Boeing's second century."
As of July 1, the current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network and Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities reporting to Caret.
+ Autonomous Systems: Insitu and Liquid Robotics subsidiaries; Echo Voyager maritime vehicle; vertical lift unmanned systems; and certain electronic and information systems.
+ Space and Missile Systems: satellites; Boeing's share of United Launch Alliance; the International Space Station; Ground-based Midcourse Defense; Ground Based Strategic Deterrent;
+ Joint Direct Attack Munition and Harpoon weapons, among others.
+ Strike, Surveillance and Mobility: F-15 and F/A-18 fighters; P-8 maritime patrol aircraft; Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System; modifications/upgrades to fixed-wing aircraft.
+ Vertical Lift: AH-6i, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters; V-22 Osprey tilt rotor.
Boeing executives Chris Raymond, Jim Chilton, Shelley Lavender, and David Koopersmith will lead those, respectively.
The Development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments, which also report to Caret, will largely be unchanged.
About 50 executive positions will be affected this year as a result of the changes.
