AEROSPACE
Bell, PGZ to cooperate on military helicopters for Poland
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017


Norwegian Police pick Leonardo's AW169 helicopter
Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017 - The Norwegian Police have chosen AW169 helicopters as their new aerial platform following a tender to modernize their helicopter fleet, the rotorcraft's manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

Leonardo, whose helicopter division manufactures the W169, said a contract for the aircraft is expected to be signed next month.

The deal is for three AW169s, with an option for three additional helicopters, and a 10-year maintenance package.

"The new aircraft will enable the Norwegian Police to enhance their capabilities and readiness to counter various threats such as terrorism and other crimes, delivering greater range than the current helicopters in service and rapid response over shorter ranges from other bases when necessary," Leonardo said in a press release.

The AW169, introduced in 2015, is a twin-engine aircraft that can seat 10 people. It has a maximum speed of 190 miles per hour and a range of 510 miles.

Bell Helicopter and PGZ of Poland plan to cooperate on the UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter being offered for the country's military modernization program.

The partnering, part of a recently signed Letter of Intent between Bell and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, is in addition to another LOI for Bell's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.

The UH-1Y and AH-1Z are both in service with the U.S. Marine Corps.

"The Letter of Intent that has been signed gives Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa an opportunity to implement world-class helicopter technologies in our factories," Błazej Wojnicz, president of the Management Board of PGZ, said in a press release. "I am glad that PGZ Group has taken another step in its business relations with Bell, which will hopefully continue to grow stronger and stronger in the future."

"Equipping the Polish Armed Forces with state-of-the-art utility and attack helicopters is one of the priorities in the plan to modernize the Polish army. It is our goal to provide the Polish Armed Forces with top-class equipment, which significantly increases Poland's defense capabilities."

Under the cooperative deal, PGZ will hold talks with Bell over technology transfer and the possible scope of production and maintenance work PGZ would undertake if Poland orders the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.

"We strongly believe this step with PGZ provides a solid basis for further relationships and shows Bell Helicopter's commitment to supporting Poland's military objectives and desire for industry growth," said Rich Harris, Bell's vice president of International Military Business. "Being the newest attack and utility helicopters available on the market, the H-1 program gives our potential industry partners such as PGZ significant area for cooperation."

AEROSPACE
CPI Aero signs contract with Sikorsky Black Hawk fuel assemblies
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains. "The ... read more
