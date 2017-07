Bell, PGZ to cooperate on military helicopters for Poland

Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017 - The Norwegian Police have chosen AW169 helicopters as their new aerial platform following a tender to modernize their helicopter fleet, the rotorcraft's manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

Leonardo, whose helicopter division manufactures the W169, said a contract for the aircraft is expected to be signed next month.

The deal is for three AW169s, with an option for three additional helicopters, and a 10-year maintenance package.

"The new aircraft will enable the Norwegian Police to enhance their capabilities and readiness to counter various threats such as terrorism and other crimes, delivering greater range than the current helicopters in service and rapid response over shorter ranges from other bases when necessary," Leonardo said in a press release.

The AW169, introduced in 2015, is a twin-engine aircraft that can seat 10 people. It has a maximum speed of 190 miles per hour and a range of 510 miles.