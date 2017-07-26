Bell, PGZ to cooperate on military helicopters for Poland



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017



Bell Helicopter and PGZ of Poland plan to cooperate on the UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter being offered for the country's military modernization program.

The partnering, part of a recently signed Letter of Intent between Bell and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, is in addition to another LOI for Bell's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.

The UH-1Y and AH-1Z are both in service with the U.S. Marine Corps.

"The Letter of Intent that has been signed gives Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa an opportunity to implement world-class helicopter technologies in our factories," Błazej Wojnicz, president of the Management Board of PGZ, said in a press release. "I am glad that PGZ Group has taken another step in its business relations with Bell, which will hopefully continue to grow stronger and stronger in the future."

"Equipping the Polish Armed Forces with state-of-the-art utility and attack helicopters is one of the priorities in the plan to modernize the Polish army. It is our goal to provide the Polish Armed Forces with top-class equipment, which significantly increases Poland's defense capabilities."

Under the cooperative deal, PGZ will hold talks with Bell over technology transfer and the possible scope of production and maintenance work PGZ would undertake if Poland orders the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.

"We strongly believe this step with PGZ provides a solid basis for further relationships and shows Bell Helicopter's commitment to supporting Poland's military objectives and desire for industry growth," said Rich Harris, Bell's vice president of International Military Business. "Being the newest attack and utility helicopters available on the market, the H-1 program gives our potential industry partners such as PGZ significant area for cooperation."

