TECH SPACE
BAE Systems reveals iMOTR radar system
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017


BAE Systems today introduced it's new iMOTR mobile multiple-object tracking radar at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Ala.

The radar is designed to be a less expensive alternative to other systems while retaining advanced capabilities. It uses C or X-band active electronically scanned array antennas for tracking objects in flight close to the ground while reducing object clutter.

It would primarily be used for test and evaluation ranges for aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles and is mounted on a trailer for mobility.

"Our iMOTR solution is inexpensive compared to the legacy multiple-object tracking radar systems currently in use on test ranges," acting president of BAE's Intelligence and Security Mark Keeler said in a press release.

"Yet, it delivers the enhanced radar performance capabilities necessary to meet today's test range requirements and will also reduce test range operation and sustainment costs."

TECH SPACE
Lockheed to intro radar demonstrator prototype
 Washington (UPI) Aug 7, 2017
 Lockheed Martin is to debut a space and missile defense radar demonstrator for a system that could eventually replace the current one used by the Patriot. The unveiling of the active electronically scanned array, or AESA, Radar for Engagement and Surveillance is taking place this week at the Space & Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Ala. The demonstrator is a full-scale pr ... read more
