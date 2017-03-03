Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
Asteroid Split in Two and, Years Later, Developed Tails
 by Staff Writers
 Granada, Spain (SPX) Mar 03, 2017


Images from the Hubble Space Telescope of activated asteroid P/2013P5 where the dust tail can be seen. Image courtesy NASA/ESA.

Asteroids on the main belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter, move around the Sun in quasi circular orbits, so they do not undergo the temperature changes which, in comets, produce the characteristic tails. Nevertheless, some twenty cases have been documented of asteroids which, for various reasons, increase their glow and unfurl a tail of dust. Among the latter stands P/2016 J1, the youngest known "asteroid pair."

Asteroid pairs are relatively frequent objects in the main asteroid belt. They are created when an original asteroid, either because of an excess of rotational speed or because of an impact with a foreign body, breaks in two.

This can also happen as the result of the destabilization of binary systems. Asteroids that form pairs are not gravitationally linked to each other. They drift away from each other progressively, but they plot similar orbits around the Sun.

Reconstructing the orbits of asteroid pairs, astronomers can determine the moment of maximum proximity, and thereby establish the asteroid's date of rupture.

An international group of researchers has used the Great Telescope of the Canary Islands (GTC) and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) to study P/2016 J1, an asteroid whose duplicity was discovered in 2016.

"The results derived from the evolution of the orbit show that the asteroid fragmented approximately six years ago, which makes it the youngest known asteroid pair in the solar system to date," says Fernando Moreno, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), in charge of the project.

P/2016 J1 presents another important peculiarity, which makes it very unusual. "Both fragments are activated, i.e., they display dust structures similar to comets. This is the first time we observe an asteroid pair with simultaneous activity," says Fernando Moreno (IAA-CSIC).

Analyses revealed that the asteroids were activated near their perihelion - the point on the orbit nearest to de Sun - between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, and that they remained for a period of between six and nine months.

The span of time between the moment of fragmentation and their bout of activity implies that the two events are not related. In fact, the data suggests that the fragmentation also happened near the perihelion but during the previous orbit (it takes P/2016 J1 5.65 years to spin around the Sun).

"In all likelihood, the dust emission is due to the sublimation of ice that was left exposed after the fragmentation," says Moreno (IAA-CSIC). This research project, together with the ever more frequent findings of some activity or other on asteroids, indicates that the solar system is more active in that region than was previously believed.

Research Report: "The Splitting of Double-Component Active Asteroid P/2016 J1 (Pan-STARRS)," Fernando Moreno et al., 2017, to appear in Astrophysical Journal Letters

IRON AND ICE
Researchers aim to measure risk of exploding asteroids
 Berkeley, Calif. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017
 As 2013's Chelyabinsk meteor proved, an asteroid doesn't have to make direct contact with Earth's surface to do considerable damage. The Chelyabinsk meteor, which became a fireball brighter than the sun, a superbolide, as it entered Earth's atmosphere above Russia, exploded 19 miles above Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast region with the force of 500,000 tons of TNT. The shockwave broke thous ... read more
Related Links
 Institute Of Astrophysics Of Andalusia
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
How bright is the future of space food

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
IRON AND ICE
SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say

 Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year
IRON AND ICE
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 Mars is more Earth-like than moon-like

 NASA Explores Opportunity for Smaller Experiments to 'Hitch a Ride' to Mars
IRON AND ICE
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
IRON AND ICE
GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data
IRON AND ICE
New X-ray glasses concentrate, strengthen laser beams

 When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science

 York Space partners with Metropolitan State for Denver satellite facility

 Scientists forgo kiln, bake ceramics with pressure
IRON AND ICE
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Dust Traps: Missing Link in Planet Formation
IRON AND ICE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement