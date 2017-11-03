Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company
 by Staff Writers
 Anchorage AK (SPX) Nov 03, 2017


Alaska Aerospace Corporation is a state-owned corporation established to develop a high-technology aerospace industry in Alaska.

The Alaska Aerospace Board of Directors has approved a resolution adopting Articles of Organization and Operating Agreement establishing Aurora Launch Services, LLC. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Aerospace, Aurora Launch Services is a major step towards creating a more cost effective, private sector focused business capable of providing niche contract launch services to spaceports worldwide.

As the emerging small launch vehicle market grows, Aurora Launch Services will be a major part of Alaska Aerospace's efforts at creating an Alaska based sustainable aerospace business that serves a global launch market.

"The rocket launch industry has seen significant change over the past five years, with commercial companies like Space X, Rocket Lab, and others exploiting commercial market flexibility to provide lower cost launch services to both government and private sector industries" stated Dr. Robert McCoy, Alaska Aerospace Board of Directors Chair.

"Aurora Launch Services will become an integral part of further decreasing the cost of launch, while providing Alaska Aerospace with a diversified source for revenues not generated solely from our Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska" he continued.

"The Board is excited about continued growth for Alaska Aerospace and the innovative ways that the company is adapting to the changing space launch business" he concluded.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation is a state-owned corporation established to develop a high-technology aerospace industry in Alaska. Alaska Aerospace operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska (PSCA) located on Kodiak Island offering all indoor, all weather, processing and providing optimal support for both orbital and sub-orbital space launches. Its corporate headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska with a regional office in Huntsville, Alabama.

