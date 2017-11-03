Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Anchorage AK (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
he Alaska Aerospace Board of Directors has approved a resolution adopting Articles of Organization and Operating Agreement establishing Aurora Launch Services, LLC. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Aerospace, Aurora Launch Services is a major step towards creating a more cost effective, private sector focused business capable of providing niche contract launch services to spaceports worldwide.
As the emerging small launch vehicle market grows, Aurora Launch Services will be a major part of Alaska Aerospace's efforts at creating an Alaska based sustainable aerospace business that serves a global launch market.
"The rocket launch industry has seen significant change over the past five years, with commercial companies like Space X, Rocket Lab, and others exploiting commercial market flexibility to provide lower cost launch services to both government and private sector industries" stated Dr. Robert McCoy, Alaska Aerospace Board of Directors Chair.
"Aurora Launch Services will become an integral part of further decreasing the cost of launch, while providing Alaska Aerospace with a diversified source for revenues not generated solely from our Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska" he continued.
"The Board is excited about continued growth for Alaska Aerospace and the innovative ways that the company is adapting to the changing space launch business" he concluded.
Alaska Aerospace Corporation is a state-owned corporation established to develop a high-technology aerospace industry in Alaska. Alaska Aerospace operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska (PSCA) located on Kodiak Island offering all indoor, all weather, processing and providing optimal support for both orbital and sub-orbital space launches. Its corporate headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska with a regional office in Huntsville, Alabama.
Washington DC (SPX) Oct 23, 2017
NASA has selected United Launch Services LLC (ULS) of Centennial, Colorado, to provide launch services for the Landsat 9 mission. The mission is currently targeted for a contract launch date of June 2021, while protecting for the ability to launch as early as December 2020, on an Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex 3E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The total cost for ... read more
Related Links
Alaska Aerospace Corporation
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement