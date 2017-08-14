Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Airbus completes MetOp-C platform/payload coupling
 by Staff Writers
 Toulouse, France (SPX) Aug 14, 2017


Each MetOp satellite carries a total of 12 instruments, making the system extremely versatile. The microwave humidity sounder, built by Airbus, delivers data on water vapour near the Earth's surface and is part of the collaboration with the US. As well as each MetOp satellite carrying the instrument, two more are flying on US NOAA satellites, delivering matching data from a different orbit to enhance weather models.

MetOp-C is the third and final satellite of the first generation of MetOp polar-orbiting meteorological satellites.

The payload module of MetOp-C, developed and built by Airbus in Germany, was delivered to Toulouse after it completed a series of tests at ESTEC, the technical centre of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

The satellite, weighing in at four tonnes, is now almost complete after successful coupling of its payload and service module. In preparation for the launch scheduled for October 2018 from Kourou, French Guiana, MetOp-C will undergo a further series of radio-electric tests in the coming weeks. The solar panel, which is the last outstanding major component, will be integrated in November 2017 just before vibration testing.

The MetOp satellites have been developed by Airbus for ESA and EUMETSAT, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, and are part of a joint European-US cooperation. EUMETSAT is responsible for operating the satellites.

MetOp-A, the first satellite in the series, was launched in October 2006 and has since doubled its specified five-year service life. MetOp-B was launched into orbit in 2012 and is also about to exceed its design service life.

Initially, the plan was that each satellite would replace its predecessor, however, the excellent performance of the first two MetOp satellites means that they can now be operated simultaneously, providing the meteorological community with increased data. The forthcoming launch of MetOp-C will further improve the quality of observations and data provided for weather forecasts.

Each MetOp satellite carries a total of 12 instruments, making the system extremely versatile. The microwave humidity sounder, built by Airbus, delivers data on water vapour near the Earth's surface and is part of the collaboration with the US. As well as each MetOp satellite carrying the instrument, two more are flying on US NOAA satellites, delivering matching data from a different orbit to enhance weather models.

MetOp also measures ocean surface winds, observes sea ice distribution and monitors the ozone layer in the stratosphere, as well as relaying meteorological measurements collected by boats, buoys and research stations. It also includes a receiver to relay signals sent by persons in distress.

MetOp has enhanced the accuracy of weather forecasting and allowed extending the short-term forecasts by one day.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Harris Corporation Delivers Advanced Weather Satellite Instrument to South Korea
 Melbourne FL (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Harris Corporation has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute that will help forecasters safeguard people in the region from typhoons and other severe weather. The Harris-built Advanced Meteorological Imager, or AMI, will be integrated into the next-generation GEO-KOMPSAT-2A weather satellite, scheduled to launch in 2018. The AM ... read more
Related Links
 Airbus
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX launches super-computer to space station

 Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Curiosity watches Martian clouds pass over Gale Crater

 Opportunity takes in the panoramic view while crossing some rocky terrain

 China to build first Mars simulation base

 Preserving the stress of volcanic uprise on Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit
EARTH OBSERVATION
Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

 India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan

 Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies
EARTH OBSERVATION
Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station

 Lockheed Martin integrates first modernized A2100 satellite

 Software lets designers exploit the extremely high resolution of 3-D printers
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 TRAPPIST-1 twice as old as our solar system

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement